U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.00
    -70.25 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,135.00
    -448.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,557.50
    -282.25 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.90
    -38.90 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.49
    +9.81 (+8.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.70
    +30.10 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.29 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0370
    +0.2570 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,979.26
    -1,438.90 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.51
    -75.19 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Equinor ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQNR
  • STOHF
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 10 February to 25 March 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 58,036,190 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 28 February until 4 March, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,613,582 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 294.3894 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

28 February

353,971

280.6355

99,336,828.57

01 March

340,000

292.2660

99,370,440.00

02 March

323,611

308.4458

99,816,453.78

03 March

293,000

297.4580

87,155,194.00

04 March

303,000

294.8599

89,342,549.70

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

4,456,564

272.6967

1,215,290,098.58

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first and second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

16,963,810

222.9006

3,781,242,696.86

Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme

23,033,956

237.5430

5,471,554,261.49

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 32,418,081 own shares, corresponding to 1.00% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Drop as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Monday along with European and U.S. equity futures amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Ru

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • India rupee falls to lifetime low as oil prices surge; yields rise

    The Indian rupee fell to a historic low on Monday, while bond yields surged as a sharp rise in global prices of crude oil stirred concern about domestic inflation, strengthening prospects for interest rate hikes by the central bank. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs and high prices are likely to widen its trade and current account deficits and boost imported inflation. The Reserve Bank of India usually sells dollars via state-run banks to prevent sharp moves in the rupee.

  • Stock futures sink as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • GameStop chair Cohen takes stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, pushes strategic alternatives

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen said on Sunday that he now owns nearly 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond and wants the housewares retailer to explore strategic alternatives that include a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy and is chairman of the board of videogame retailer GameStop Corp, criticized Bed Bath & Beyond, which is worth roughly $1.6 billion, for an "overly ambitious" strategy, overpaying its top executives and failing to reverse market share losses. "We believe Bed Bath needs to narrow its focus to fortify operations and maintain the right inventory mix to meet demand, while simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives that include separating buybuy Baby, Inc and a full sale of the Company," Cohen wrote to the company's board of directors.

  • In Tech’s Bust, Not All Stock Funds Have Fallen Equally—or at All

    Here’s a look at how different companies, sectors and funds are faring in an overall dismal environment.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • Here's Why We're Watching Atreca's (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...