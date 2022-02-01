U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • EQNR
  • STOHF

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

On 31 January 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 782 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 246.1560 per share.

The second tranche of the share buy-back programme has now been completed.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

31 January

782

246.1560

192,493.99

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

12,387,526

235.2339

2,913,965,593.83

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

4,575,502

189.5059

867,084,609.04

Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme

16,963,810

222.9006

3,781,242,696.86


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,150,805 own shares, corresponding to 0.80% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments


