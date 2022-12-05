U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 28 November until 2 December, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,587,853 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 370.4728 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

28 November

330,000

358.4478

118,287,774.00

 

 

 

 

29 November

319,628

371.4527

118,726,683.60

 

 

 

 

30 November

311,000

379.0950

117,898,545.00

 

 

 

 

1 December

310,000

377.5002

117,025,062.00

 

 

 

 

2 December

317,225

366.6746

116,318,349.99

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

6,243,239

368.5349

2,300,851,595.86

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)

7,831,092

368.9279

2,889,108,010.44

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288.3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344.1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)

16,583,242

367.0952

6,087,629,043.54

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

36,929,821

359.7153

13,284,220,321.17


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 47,687,834 own shares, corresponding to 1.50% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


