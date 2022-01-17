Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 10 January until 13 January 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 743,757 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 243.2689 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 10 January 186,690 244.6451 45,672,793.72 11 January 188,639 241.5216 45,560,393.10 12 January 184,422 244.1063 45,018,572.06 13 January 184,006 242.8247 44,681,201.75 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



9,829,895 231.4945 2,275,566,387.40 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



4,575,502 189.5059 867,084,609.04 Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme 15,149,154 219.3907 3,323,583,957.07



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 27,260,258 own shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.



This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

