U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.00
    +27.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,437.00
    +179.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,813.00
    +106.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.80
    +19.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.25
    -0.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.20
    +30.60 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9060
    -0.4780 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,725.61
    -470.23 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.97
    -11.97 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Equinor presents first integrated annual report

Equinor ASA
·6 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) publishes the integrated annual report for 2022, combining financial and sustainability reporting.

“Through 2022 we focused on securing safe and reliable delivery of energy. The invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s weaponisation of energy brought further instability to already tight markets, and across the organisation we have felt the responsibility that comes with being the single largest supplier of gas to Europe. At the same time, we also progressed on our Energy transition plan,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

Equinor publishes an integrated report for 2022 combining annual financial and sustainability reporting. This reflects the increasing importance of environmental, social and governance issues to the company’s stakeholders. The report applies the principle of double materiality, covering topics that are most material either financially or due to Equinor’s impact on nature or society, or both.

Operational and financial performance

In 2022 Equinor stepped up to deliver safe, secure, and reliable energy production, with low emissions from operations. The twelve-month average Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) 2022 was 0.4, unchanged from 2021.

“My number one priority is to keep everyone working for Equinor safe. It is encouraging to see that the number of serious incidents is at the lowest level so far. We will continue to work systematically and collaborate with our peers and suppliers to ensure the safety of all our people,” Opedal says.

Equinor progressed on the strategy throughout 2022 and continued optimising the oil and gas portfolio, driving high value growth in renewables, and shaping new markets within low carbon solutions. Equinor developed the project portfolio and passed several industrial milestones. Resumption of production from Hammerfest LNG and the Peregrino field and start-up of the new Peregrino phase 2 in Brazil, Johan Sverdrup phase 2 and Njord, are expected to contribute high value volumes going forward. First power was generated from Hywind Tampen, and all turbines at the world’s largest floating windfarm are expected to come into production in 2023.

In 2022 Equinor delivered solid operational performance, contributing to energy security. Equity production of liquids and gas ended at 2.039 million boe per day, 2% lower than in 2021, impacted by the exit from assets in Russia. Gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) increased by 8% compared to 2021.

Equinor delivered adjusted earnings* of USD 74.9 billion and USD 22.7 after tax. Net operating income was reported at USD 78.9 billion and net income at USD 28.7 billion. The financial results were strengthened by the higher prices across markets, compared to 2021, and particularly high prices and higher production of gas to Europe.

The strong performance in 2022 also led to higher tax contributions. In 2022, Equinor paid USD 45 billion in corporate income taxes of which USD 44 billion was paid in Norway, where Equinor has the largest share of its operations and earnings.

Capital discipline remained firm with organic capital expenditures* ending at USD 8.1 billion for the year. Strong financial result resulted in a return on average capital employed (RoACE)* at 55 % for 2022. Throughout the year Equinor further strengthened its balance sheet and reduced the adjusted net debt ratio* from negative 0.8% at the end of 2021 to negative 23.9% at the end of 2022.

In 2022 Equinor stepped up capital distribution to shareholders, following the capital distribution framework presented in 2021.Total capital distribution for 2022 amounted to USD 13.7 billion, including extraordinary dividend and share buy backs.

Progress on the Energy transition plan

The integrated annual report includes Equinor’s performance on key sustainability topics, as well as progress on the Energy transition plan. The plan was endorsed by 97.5% of the votes at an advisory vote among shareholders in May 2022.

Equinor’s own greenhouse gas emissions were 11.4 million tonnes CO2e, representing a decrease compared to 2021.

“Our ambition is to reduce our group-wide emissions by net 50% by 2030, compared to 2015. In 2022, we made significant progress towards this ambition and our operated emissions are now more than 30 percent lower than in 2015,” adds Opedal.

The average CO2 intensity of Equinor’s operated portfolio was 6.9 kg CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe). This is slightly below 7.0kg CO2/boe for 2021, and well below Equinor’s target of 8.0 kg CO2/boe in 2025 and the industry average of 16 kg CO2/boe. Scope 3 GHG emissions were 243 million tonnes in 2022.

Equinor’s ambition is to allocate more than 30 percent of annual gross capex to renewables and low carbon solutions by 2025 and more than 50 percent by 2030. Based on current portfolio forecasts, the company is on track towards the 2025 ambition, with gross investments increasing to 14% in 2022.

* * *

Our integrated annual report and the subsidiary reports published separately can be downloaded from equinor.com/reports.

* * *

In accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Equinor ASA announces that on 23 March 2023 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F that includes audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Equinor 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F may be downloaded from Equinor's website at www.equinor.com. References to this document or other documents on Equinor's website are included as an aid to their location and are not incorporated by reference into this document. All SEC filings made available electronically by Equinor may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the annual report free of charge at www.equinor.com.

* * *

(*) These are non-GAAP figures. See Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the integrated annual report for more details.

* * *

Further information:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791 (mobile)

Press
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 480 80 212 (mobile)

* * *

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events, are based on the management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in the 2022 Integrated annual report and elsewhere in Equinor’s publications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Equinor undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements, whether to make them conform to actual results, changes in expectations or otherwise.

* * *

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, ref. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • General Electric (GE) Wins Gas Turbine Contract in Greece

    General Electric (GE) to deliver an engineered equipment package for the Alexandroupolis natural gas-fired power plant.

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Dow Jones Falls 530 Points As Banks Lead Fed Sell-Off; Apple, 5 Titans Mask Market Weakness

    The major indexes fell sharply despite the Fed signaling just one more rate hike. Apple and other titans have masked weak market breadth in recent weeks.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • Nvidia is winning AI race, but can’t afford to trip

    Nvidia’s share price has more than doubled over the past six months as it becomes the preferred supplier to both sides of the AI war raging between Google and Microsoft.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Differing Powell and Yellen Messages Were a Lot for the Stock Market to Digest

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accustomed to a bumpy ride whenever Jerome Powell speaks. But when Powell speaks at the same time Janet Yellen is talking to Congress about the health of the banking sector, the turbulence can get overwhelming.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cr

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • What Wall Street Had to Say About the Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street widely expected the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, which is exactly what happened. But equity investors debated conflicting messages: the policy guidance shifted from “ongoing” rate increases to “some additional” policy firming, though Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed’s hands aren’t tied. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb

  • Analysis-Investors cautious on U.S. stocks, even though Fed hikes may soon end

    The end of the Federal Reserve's bruising rate hiking cycle may be in sight, yet investors are finding plenty to worry about when it comes to the U.S. stock market. In its first meeting since the collapse of two U.S. banks this month and the downfall of ailing European lender Credit Suisse, the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs. It was a message long awaited by many investors, after the S&P 500's fall by nearly a fifth last year as the Fed launched its most aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s.

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • Powell Says Fed Was Baffled by SVB Collapse Despite Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded that top officials were stumped at the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, which spurred widespread panic of a deeper banking crisis and in turn upended global financial markets.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Eme

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • GE Stock Keeps Rising After Strong Aerospace Outlook — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy after its huge rally? The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.