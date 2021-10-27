U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,686.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,559.50
    +14.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.60
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.90
    -0.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0680
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,014.48
    -1,385.41 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.60
    -17.55 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,047.95
    -58.06 (-0.20%)
     

Equinor third quarter 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Equinor ASA
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of USD 9.77 billion and USD 2.78 billion after tax in the third quarter of 2021. IFRS net operating income was USD 9.57 billion and the IFRS net income was USD 1.41 billion.

The third quarter of 2021 was characterised by:

  • Strong results due to higher prices and solid operating performance

  • Very strong cash flow and continued improvement of adjusted net debt ratio(1) to 13.2%.

  • Optimising gas production and Troll Phase 3 brought on stream

  • Cash dividend of USD 0.18 per share and increasing second tranche of share buy-back from USD 300 million to USD 1 billion

“We capture value from the higher commodity prices and with a solid operational performance we deliver strong results. Strict capital discipline and a very strong net cash flow strengthen our balance sheet and improve our adjusted net debt ratio to 13.2%,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

“The global economy is in recovery, but we are still prepared for volatility related to the impact of the pandemic. The current unprecedented level and volatility in European gas prices underlines the uncertainty in the market. Equinor has an important role as a reliable energy provider to Europe and we have taken steps to increase our gas exports to respond to the high demand,” says Opedal.

“The highly profitable Troll Phase 3 was brought on stream and Martin Linge has been ramping up, both supplying gas to Europe with low emissions from production. Our large offshore wind projects are progressing according to plan. Together with our partners, we reached an important milestone with the East Coast Cluster in the UK named as one of the two first carbon capture, usage and storage clusters in the country. In Norway, we launched a plan for industry cooperation for the transition of the Norwegian Continental Shelf as an energy hub in a low carbon future,” says Opedal.

Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 9.77 billion in the third quarter, up from USD 0.78 billion in the same period in 2020. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD 2.78 billion, up from USD 0.27 billion in the same period last year.

IFRS net operating income was USD 9.57 billion in the third quarter, up from negative USD 2.02 billion in the same period in 2020. IFRS net income was USD 1.41 billion in the third quarter, compared to negative USD 2.12 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Net operating income was impacted by higher prices for gas and liquids, significant positive effects from derivatives mainly related to European gas, and net reversal of impairments of USD 0.51 billion including a reversal of USD 0.98 billion related to an offshore asset in E&P Norway and an impairment of USD 0.48 billion related to a refinery in the Marketing, midstream and processing segment.

The results of all E&P segments are positively impacted by the higher commodity prices. Strong operational performance, continued improvement focus and strict capital discipline supported additional value creation and strong cash flow. Based on updated estimates, taxes to be paid on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the fourth quarter are expected at around USD 6.32 billion(2), of which USD 4.99 billion was paid on 1 October. Half of the petroleum taxes to Norway related to 2021 will be paid in the first half of 2022.

E&P Norway also benefitted from a positive contribution from new fields in production. With only one tax payment based on previously lower price expectations, E&P Norway contributed significantly to the group cash flow in the quarter.

The Marketing, midstream and processing segment delivered high results mainly due to the mark to market impact of derivatives related to gas sales to Europe. These gains will be followed by losses in the segment when volumes are delivered under the long-term contracts.

The decision to take derivative positions has been beneficial to the group but created volatility in this segment. In addition to the effect from the derivatives related to the European gas market, the results were positively impacted by solid results from North American gas.

Compared to the same quarter last year the Renewables segment experienced lower winds for the offshore wind assets, partially offset by high availability and higher electricity prices. From the third quarter Equinor has decided to change its policy and will exclude gains and losses from sales of assets from the adjusted earnings for the Renewables segment.

Equinor delivered total equity production of 1,996 mboe per day in the third quarter, up from 1,994 mboe per day in the same period in 2020. Production from a new field and increased production from Johan Sverdrup, as well as solid production efficiency and optimised gas production was partially offset by the divestment of Bakken and the shutdown of Hammerfest LNG. Equity production of renewable energy for the quarter was 304 GWh, down from 319 GWh for the same period last year, impacted by lower wind than the seasonal average.

At the end of third quarter 2021, Equinor had completed 17 exploration wells with 6 commercial discoveries and 11 wells were ongoing. Adjusted exploration expenses in the third quarter were USD 0.21 billion, compared to USD 0.30 billion in the same quarter of 2020.

Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and changes in working capital amounted to USD 10.80 billion for the third quarter, compared to USD 3.34 billion for the same period in 2020. Organic capital expenditure [5] was USD 5.89 billion for the first nine months of 2021. At the end of the quarter adjusted net debt to capital employed (3) was 13.2 %, down from 16.4% in the second quarter of 2021. Including the lease liabilities according to IFRS 16, the net debt to capital employed (3) was 20.2%.

The board of directors has declared a cash dividend of USD 0.18 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

In the quarter Equinor completed the market transactions of the first tranche of the share buy-back program for 2021 with a total value of USD 99 million. This corresponds to USD 300 million in total, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State and annulled.

Based on favourable commodity price conditions, strong cash flow generation and an adjusted net debt ratio(3) of 13.2% the board of directors has decided to increase the size of the second tranche of the share buy-back, from an indicative level of USD 300 million communicated at the Capital Market Day in June, to USD 1 billion, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State. The second tranche commences on 27 October and will end no later than 31 January 2022.

The twelve-month average Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) for the period ending 30 September was 0.4 for 2021, down from 0.5 in 2020. The twelve-month average Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) for the period ending 30 September was 2.5, up from 2.3 in 2020.

Further information from:

Investor relations
Peter Hutton,
Senior vice president Investor relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Press
Sissel Rinde,
vice president Media relations,
+47 412 60 584 (mobile)

***
(1) (3) This is a non-GAAP figure. Comparison numbers and reconciliation to IFRS are presented in the table Calculation of capital employed and net debt to capital employed ratio as shown under the Supplementary section in the report.

(2) Based on USD/NOK exchange rate of 8.78

[5] These are non-GAAP figures. See Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the report for more details.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Microsoft's Q1 earnings are a 'cloud home run': Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Senior Equity Analyst, analyzes Microsoft's Q1 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That No

  • Robinhood stock falls more than 8% as crypto trading dries up

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. falls more than 8% late Tuesday after the online trading platform reported a wider quarterly loss and lower-than-expected sales, saying lower crypto-related revenue led to "considerably fewer" new funded accounts and dragged quarterly revenue down.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.