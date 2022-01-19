U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.50
    -31.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,050.00
    -209.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.25
    -133.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.70
    -19.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.02
    +0.59 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3590
    -0.2260 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,393.05
    -760.67 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.09
    +164.70 (+16.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Equinor's share savings plan allocates shares

Equinor ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 14 January 2022 for use in the group’s share savings plan have on 19 January 2022 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

In addition, bonus shares have been allocated based on participation in the plan in 2019.

Following this, the share savings plan has 9,186,995 shares.

Equinor’s primary insiders, and their close associates, who participate in the share savings plan have been allocated bonus shares at an average price of NOK 254.6852 per share.

Details on individual allocation of shares to primary insiders are set forth in the attachment included in this notice.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, ref. Section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


