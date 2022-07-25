U.S. markets closed

Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022

·1 min read
In this article:
  • EQX

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, August 4, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until January 4, 2023.

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

