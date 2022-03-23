U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,264.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,470.00
    +23.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.20
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.68
    +0.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.70
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9990
    -0.1140 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,081.46
    +670.79 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.16
    +26.56 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,671.80
    -368.36 (-1.31%)
     

Equinox Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Audited Financial Statements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQX

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) has filed its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The documents are available for download on the Company's website, on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-filing-of-2021-audited-financial-statements-301509506.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c1483.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Stock Market Will Reopen on Thursday. Don’t Expect a Wave of Selling.

    Foreign investors will be prohibited from unloading shares. The market has been shut since the end of February.

  • World’s Largest Hedge Fund To Invest in Crypto

    Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates is preparing to enter the digital asset space with its first investment in a crypto fund.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Is it Wise to Still Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Stock market will have ‘another leg down’ this year, strategist warns

    Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, and Melissa Brown, Managing Director of Applied Research at Qontigo, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss handling risk in certain sectors, investor sentiments, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and the market outlook against economic pressures.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Retreats; 'Monster' Apple In Buy Area

    The major indexes fell solidly Wednesday, but that could be healthy. Apple stock rose in a buy area.