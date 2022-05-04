U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,955.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,524.00
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.70
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.27
    +0.46 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    +25.30 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.60 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0940
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,656.43
    +1,757.86 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.93
    +43.60 (+4.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

·2 min read
In this article:
  • EQX

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, acceptance of amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2022, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 173,005,971 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.16% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman

151,590,845 (99.68%)

487,303 (0.32%)

Ms. Maryse Bélanger

136,032,647 (89.45%)

16,045,501 (10.55%)

Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director

130,650,609 (85.91%)

21,427,538 (14.09%)

Mr. François Bellemare

151,696,968 (99.75%)

381,179 (0.25%)

Mr. Gordon Campbell

149,547,904 (98.34%)

2,530,243 (1.66%)

Gen. Wesley Clark

151,021,829 (99.31%)

1,056,318 (0.69%)

Dr. Sally Eyre

142,020,769 (93.39%)

10,057,379 (6.61%)

Mr. Marshall Koval

135,756,762 (89.27%)

16,321,385 (10.73%)

Mr. Christian Milau

151,569,371 (99.67%)

508,775 (0.33%)

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay

172,333,430 (99.61%)

672,540 (0.39%)

Amendment of Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

An amendment to the plan such that the maximum number of shares issuable upon the vesting of restricted share units granted under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan be increased from 7,000,000 to 12,400,000

147,128,529 (96.75%)

4,949,616 (3.25%)

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation

147,794,753 (97.18%)

4,283,394 (2.82%)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301540227.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c4689.html

