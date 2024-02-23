Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Operator: Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Equinox Gold Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Corporate Update. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations for Equinox Gold. Please go ahead.

Rhylin Bailie: Thank you, Ashia, and thank you, everybody, for joining us this morning. We will, of course, be making a number of forward-looking statements today. So please do visit our continuous disclosure documents on our website on SEDARPLUS and EDGAR. I will now turn the call over our CEO and President, Greg Smith.

Greg Smith: Thanks, Rhylin, and good morning, and thanks for joining the call today. On the line with me is our COO, Doug Reddy, our CFO, Peter Hardie; our EVP of Exploration, Scott Heffernan and of course, our VP of Investor Relations, Rhylin Bailie. Again, today, we are discussing Equinox Gold's 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results. For those of you that are new to the company, Equinox Gold is a fast-growing America's focused gold producer. We've got seven producing mines across Brazil, Mexico and the United States. We also have several growth projects including our large-scale Greenstone gold mine in Ontario that we're bringing into production this year with our 40% joint venture partner Orion Mine Finance.

Our production is supported by a large gold endowment including 17 million ounces in reserves and an additional 16 million ounces in measured and indicated resources. I'll just start with a broad overview and then I'll turn the call over to Pete and Doug for more details. We had a strong finish to the year with fourth quarter production of approximately 155,000 ounces, that's the second highest quarterly production in the company's history. Cash cost per ounce sold in the furth quarter was $1330, our lowest quarterly cash costs this year with all in sustaining cost per ounce sold at $1657. For the full year, we achieved our production guidance with just over 564,000 ounces produced. We sold 559,000 ounces in the year, beating our guidance with cash cost of $1350 per ounce and achieving the low end of our all-in sustaining cost guidance at $1612 per ounce.

Our safety performance this year was good. Four of our sites had no lost time incidents in 2023 and Greenstone completed over 5.9 million hours worked during construction with only one lost time incident. Further, our total 2023 recordable injury frequency rate improved substantially from 2022. These are excellent results. However, I must also acknowledge that after more than five years with no fatalities, we did unfortunately have one fatality during the year at our Santa Luz mine. On the environmental side, we also had a substantial improvement to our significant environmental incident frequency rate compared to 2022. We issued our first Climate Action Report, our first Water Stewardship Report, and an enhanced ESG report. All of these are available on our website.

