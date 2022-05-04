U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,187.30
    +11.82 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,258.63
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,548.59
    -15.17 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.61
    -5.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.73
    +5.32 (+5.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.27 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0230 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0730
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,985.15
    +725.85 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.43
    +20.10 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Equinox Gold Publishes 2021 ESG Report and Launches New ESG Website Portal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQX

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report and also launched a new ESG portal on its website. The 2021 ESG Report and data tables summarizing the Company's performance against relevant Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics are available for review and download on Equinox Gold's website at www.EquinoxGold.com.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Equinox Gold's 2021 ESG Report summarizes our responsible mining commitments and management approach to key ESG issues, and outlines our strategy to achieve our objective of becoming an industry leader for responsible mining and sustainable development. We have expanded our ESG disclosure significantly this year, providing quantitative data on our health and safety and environmental performance, energy consumption, GHG emissions and water usage. We have also reported on the community engagement and development initiatives underway at all of our operations, and the values, principles and governance frameworks that guide our actions.

"Our primary reporting objective is transparency, so all stakeholders have a clear understanding of our targets, our performance and our efforts for continual improvement. To further our commitment to transparent disclosure and stakeholder engagement, Equinox Gold will hold its first ESG-focused stakeholder call on June 1, 2022 to discuss our 2021 performance and 2022 targets, and answer questions related to our ESG strategy."

2021 ESG Highlights

  • Reduced lost-time injuries and surpassed our health and safety targets, with no fatalities and a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 3.51 per million hours worked

  • Surpassed our environmental targets, with no major incidents and a Significant Environmental Incident Frequency Rate of 1.60 per million hours worked

  • Adopted a Social Responsibility & Human Rights Policy

  • Adopted an Environment & Climate Change Policy

  • Published our first Tailings Management Overview Report

  • Reported for the first time to the Carbon Disclosure Project

  • Joined the United Nations Global Compact Target Gender Equality Program

  • Supported numerous community development and infrastructure improvement projects

  • Supported community programs focused on health care, education, athletics and cultural activities

  • Supported environmental protection and biodiversity conservation initiatives

  • Reduced GHG emissions by 5% and collected the baseline data required to set long-term reduction targets

  • Standardized data collection and incident reporting across our operations

  • Started reporting key ESG data quarterly on our website

  • Commenced implementing Towards Sustainable Mining protocols at all mine sites

ESG Conference Call and Webcast

Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 commencing at 7:30 am Pacific Time to discuss the Company's 2021 ESG performance, 2022 targets and ESG strategy. All participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of Equinox Gold's CEO and executive team. The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until December 1, 2022.

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com

Cautionary Notes

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this news release relate to, among other things: the strategic vision for the Company and expectations regarding exploration potential, production capabilities and future financial or operational performance, including with respect to achieving the Company's responsible mining objectives. Forward-looking statements or information generally identified by words such as "target", "objective", "strategy" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has based these forward-looking statements and information on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and these assumptions include: Equinox Gold's ability to achieve the exploration, production, cost and development expectations for its respective operations and projects; the Company's ability to achieve its objective of becoming an industry leader for responsible mining and sustainable development; and the availability of funds for the Company's projects and future cash requirements. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, including for the RDM tailings storage facility raise; changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mining including those imposed in connection with COVID-19; risks relating to expropriation; increased competition in the mining industry; and those factors identified in the section titled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A dated May 3, 2022 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the section titled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A dated March 23, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the section titled "Risks Related to the Business" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement or information contained or incorporated by reference to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements and information. If the Company updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-publishes-2021-esg-report-and-launches-new-esg-website-portal-301539264.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c7580.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Lyft stock is ‘getting a lot cheaper here,’ strategist says

    Needham and Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Baron Funds: “CrowdStrike (CRWD) is Well Positioned to Compound at High Growth Rates for Years”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.7m Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) investment now that the company has lost US$168m in value

    Insiders who bought US$1.7m worth of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) stock at an average buy price of US$17.06...

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • How to Buy Berkshire Hathaway for the Cost of a Penny Stock

    The stock market has been very volatile for the past six months or so, and many investors are uncertain about investing right now, given that all the major indexes are in negative territory year to date. Robinhood, a brokerage firm that caters to new, younger, and less affluent investors, has seen the number of active users drop significantly over the past few quarters. In times like this, large, stable companies with long-term track records of earnings through various market cycles are a good place to invest -- like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy After April's Thrashing

    Investors shouldn't let recent price activity discourage them from buying shares of these two businesses.

  • Moderna CEO talks huge earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales, new boosters

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, COVID-19 vaccine sales growth, creating new boosters for the fall, funding for future sales, and the process for approving a vaccine for young kids.

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Amazon says it has too much warehouse space. What's that mean for the broader industrial market?

    Amazon.com Inc., the undisputed king of the U.S. industrial market since well before the Covid-19 pandemic, may finally have reached max capacity on warehouse and fulfillment space.

  • AMD Crushed It, Lisa Su Crushed It: Here's How to Trade It

    The environment for chip stocks is undeniably tough. I'm a believer in an almost permanent state of demand for everything this industry does.

  • Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock recently sank to a two-year low after it posted a mixed first-quarter earnings report on April 29. AWS is still growing like a weed: Its revenue rose 30% in 2020, 37% in 2021, and 37% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Could Be 43% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) by taking...

  • This Number in Moderna's Q1 Results Is a Game-Changer

    All you have to do is take a glance at how its stock is performing in after-hours or pre-market trading following the release of the company's results. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced its first-quarter results before the market opened on Wednesday. Actually, saying that Moderna performed well is an understatement.