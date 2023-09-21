Equinox Resources Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$1.0m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Equinox Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Bilal Ahmad for AU$1.0m worth of shares, at about AU$0.21 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.17 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Equinox Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Equinox Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Equinox Resources insiders own about AU$3.2m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Equinox Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Equinox Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Equinox Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Equinox Resources has 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

