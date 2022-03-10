U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,222.00
    -53.25 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,856.00
    -409.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,523.50
    -211.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.50
    -27.80 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.54
    +4.84 (+4.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.00
    +14.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.39 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0380 (+1.95%)
     

  • Vix

    33.56
    -1.57 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3161
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1070
    +0.2480 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,027.08
    -3,071.52 (-7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.34
    -52.01 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.37
    -96.35 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Equip and Magellan Healthcare Collaborate to Offer Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment in California

Equip
·2 min read
Equip
Equip

Equip will offer in-network coverage for members and families that utilize Magellan across the state

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equip, the leading provider of virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment in the U.S., today announced a new collaboration with Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty division of Magellan Health, Inc., to unlock access to Equip’s services for certain Magellan Healthcare members in California.

Equip was founded in 2019 by Kristina Saffran and Erin Parks, Ph.D. In order to empower families to help their loved ones through eating disorder recovery at home, Equip builds upon the Family-Based Treatment (FBT) model with a five-person dedicated care team, including a peer and family mentor, a medical physician, a therapist, and a dietitian. Because Equip’s platform is fully virtual, families can schedule treatment to fit their individual needs without having to upend their routines or send their child away from home.

“Eating disorders have traditionally been challenging to manage given the complexity of these conditions, and Equip’s virtual Family-Based Treatment model will transform care and outcomes for patients,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., Magellan Healthcare’s President of Behavioral Health and Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health. “We’re pleased to bring Equip’s virtual-first approach and dedicated care team to our members.”

“Financial constraints or a provider shortage should never prevent a person from seeking and receiving eating disorder treatment that works,” said Erin Parks, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Chief Clinical Officer, and co-founder of Equip. “Equip is dedicated to easing the burdens associated with traditional treatment options and our collaboration with Magellan allows us to do just that.”

In addition to expanding its coverage to Magellan customers, Equip has increased its reach to 40+ states over the last year, making its care available to the majority of the U.S. population. The company also raised $58 million in Series B funding last month.

To learn more about Equip's treatment model and virtual platform, visit equip.health.

About Equip

Equip is the leading provider of virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment in the U.S. Founded in 2019, Equip is built upon a combination of clinical expertise and lived experience to transform eating disorder care and make it accessible to all patients and families.

Built on the Family-Based Treatment (FBT) model, Equip uses a five-person dedicated care team – including a therapist, dietitian, physician, and peer & family mentor – to support patients in their recovery journey. The company operates in most states and is partnered with nearly every major health insurance plan. For more information, visit equip.health.

Contact:
LaunchSquad for Equip
equip@launchsquad.com


