NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / United Nations Global Compact - Transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future requires significant investment and innovation, and the private sector has a crucial role to play.

The United Nations Global Compact - the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - has launched two hands-on e-learning courses designed to help your company take action now:

Course 1: Science-based targets (30 minutes) guides you in the process of setting ambitious, science-based emissions reduction targets.

Course 2: The Net-Zero Standard (20 minutes) offers a practical framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science.

Both courses are highly interactive, provide real-life business cases, and offer clear, actionable takeaways.

Access the Courses

United Nations Global Compact, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Nations Global Compact on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: United Nations Global Compact

Website: https://unglobalcompact.org/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Nations Global Compact





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722589/Get-Equipped-for-Climate-Leadership-With-These-E-Learning-Courses



