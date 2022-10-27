Get Equipped for Climate Leadership With These E-Learning Courses
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / United Nations Global Compact - Transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future requires significant investment and innovation, and the private sector has a crucial role to play.
The United Nations Global Compact - the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - has launched two hands-on e-learning courses designed to help your company take action now:
Course 1: Science-based targets (30 minutes) guides you in the process of setting ambitious, science-based emissions reduction targets.
Course 2: The Net-Zero Standard (20 minutes) offers a practical framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science.
Both courses are highly interactive, provide real-life business cases, and offer clear, actionable takeaways.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Nations Global Compact on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: United Nations Global Compact
Website: https://unglobalcompact.org/
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: United Nations Global Compact
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722589/Get-Equipped-for-Climate-Leadership-With-These-E-Learning-Courses