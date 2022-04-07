U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    -10.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,310.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,480.25
    -25.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.40
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.66
    +1.43 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7310
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,207.30
    -2,110.90 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.48
    -52.87 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,814.06
    -536.24 (-1.96%)
     

Equisoft Boosts APAC Presence with the Hiring of Seasoned Digital Transformation Evangelist

·2 min read

The recent appointment of Naintara Sahay as Vice President, Sales Insurance & Wealth Management, APAC reinforces Equisoft's commitment to support an expanding client base in Australia, New Zealand and the broader APAC region.

SYDNEY, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, is pleased to announce that Naintara Sahay has recently joined the firm as Vice President, Sales Insurance & Wealth Management, APAC.

Equisoft Appoints Digital Evangelist Naintara Sahay in APAC
Equisoft Appoints Digital Evangelist Naintara Sahay in APAC

Naintara brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services, life, and health insurance industries, having worked with several leading companies both on the vendor and implementation sides. She is known for having an expert knowledge of the business challenges and IT solutions for the Insurance, Banking and Wealth Management industries in the Asia Pacific Region.

In her new role, Naintara is mainly responsible for overseeing modernization projects and supporting the implementation of Equisoft's digital solutions in Australia and New Zealand, where an increasing number of companies invest in digital transformation initiatives to gain operational efficiencies and enhance adviser/customer experiences in prospecting, onboarding and servicing.

"Insurers and asset managers are facing tremendous pressure from their regulators and from their customers whose expectations have significantly increased over the years," stated Naintara Sahay. "Today's customers expect customized insurance and investment products, high quality service and real-time delivery. This is why having the right technology in place has become critical for insurance companies and distributors to navigate in that competitive landscape, and we're here to help them turn these challenges into business opportunities."

"As we are facing a growing demand in Australasia and the surrounding countries, bringing a dedicated expert in the region was the next logical step after opening our Sydney office in 2020," said Simon Richardson, Vice President, EMEA & APAC at Equisoft. "Naintara has a deep understanding of the industry, the technology trends and the APAC marketplace, so she will be instrumental to help us work more closely with our local customers and offer appropriate solutions to better meet their needs," added Richardson.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 220 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • US mortgage interest rates hit 5% for the first time in a decade. That’s great news.

    After falling to historic lows last year, mortgage rates are rising sharply. On April 5, they hit their highest point in more than a decade with the average US interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topping 5%, up from under 3% just a year ago. Housing industry experts argue it’s a good thing for the red-hot US housing market.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Builds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineBerkshire b

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a Mon

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Mocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- In the days after the Ukraine war began, the ruble’s collapse was a potent symbol of Russia’s newfound financial isolation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineInternational sanctions on Vladimir Pu