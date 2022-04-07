Equisoft Boosts APAC Presence with the Hiring of Seasoned Digital Transformation Evangelist

The recent appointment of Naintara Sahay as Vice President, Sales Insurance & Wealth Management, APAC reinforces Equisoft's commitment to support an expanding client base in Australia, New Zealand and the broader APAC region.

SYDNEY, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, is pleased to announce that Naintara Sahay has recently joined the firm as Vice President, Sales Insurance & Wealth Management, APAC.

Equisoft Appoints Digital Evangelist Naintara Sahay in APAC

Naintara brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services, life, and health insurance industries, having worked with several leading companies both on the vendor and implementation sides. She is known for having an expert knowledge of the business challenges and IT solutions for the Insurance, Banking and Wealth Management industries in the Asia Pacific Region.

In her new role, Naintara is mainly responsible for overseeing modernization projects and supporting the implementation of Equisoft's digital solutions in Australia and New Zealand, where an increasing number of companies invest in digital transformation initiatives to gain operational efficiencies and enhance adviser/customer experiences in prospecting, onboarding and servicing.

"Insurers and asset managers are facing tremendous pressure from their regulators and from their customers whose expectations have significantly increased over the years," stated Naintara Sahay. "Today's customers expect customized insurance and investment products, high quality service and real-time delivery. This is why having the right technology in place has become critical for insurance companies and distributors to navigate in that competitive landscape, and we're here to help them turn these challenges into business opportunities."

"As we are facing a growing demand in Australasia and the surrounding countries, bringing a dedicated expert in the region was the next logical step after opening our Sydney office in 2020," said Simon Richardson, Vice President, EMEA & APAC at Equisoft. "Naintara has a deep understanding of the industry, the technology trends and the APAC marketplace, so she will be instrumental to help us work more closely with our local customers and offer appropriate solutions to better meet their needs," added Richardson.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 220 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

