Equitable Announces Election Of Directors

  • EQGPF

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) announced today the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2022 were elected as directors of Equitable at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.

Equitable Announces Closing of $230 Million Subscription Receipt Offering (CNW Group/Equitable Group Inc.)
Equitable Announces Closing of $230 Million Subscription Receipt Offering (CNW Group/Equitable Group Inc.)

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Michael Emory

19,809,143

96.14%

795,081

3.86%

Susan Ericksen

20,083,087

97.47%

521,137

2.53%

Kishore Kapoor

20,330,306

98.67%

273,918

1.33%

Yongah Kim

20,582,694

99.90%

21,530

0.10%

David LeGresley

20,395,037

98.98%

209,187

1.02%

Lynn McDonald

19,847,522

96.33%

756,702

3.67%

Andrew Moor

20,587,536

99.92%

16,688

0.08%

Rowan Saunders

20,308,514

98.56%

295,710

1.44%

Vincenza Sera

20,036,560

97.24%

567,664

2.76%

Michael Stramaglia

20,050,262

97.31%

553,962

2.69%

The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.

About Equitable Bank
Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.





Investor contact:                                                                             



Media contact:

Richard Gill                                                                                           



Jessica Kosmack

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations   



Senior Manager, Communications

investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca                                                           



jkosmack@eqbank.ca

416-513-3638                                                                                     



647-600-2512





