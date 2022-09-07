U.S. markets closed

Equitable Bank increases prime rate

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) today announced it is increasing its prime lending rate by 75 basis points to 5.45% from 4.70%, effective September 8, 2022.

Equitable Bank Logo (CNW Group/Equitable Bank)
About Equitable Bank
EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 360,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:
Richard Gill
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca

Media contact:
Jessica Kosmack
Senior Manager, Communications
jkosmack@eqbank.ca

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equitable-bank-increases-prime-rate-301619743.html

SOURCE Equitable Bank

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c1771.html

