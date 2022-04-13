U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.25
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,489.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,218.25
    -3.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.10
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.43
    -0.82 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.20
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4290
    -0.2590 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,277.62
    +1,526.54 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.97
    +27.33 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.72
    +273.23 (+1.02%)
     

Equitable Bank increases prime rate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQGPF

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) today announced it is increasing its prime lending rates by 50 basis points to 3.20% from 2.70%, effective April 14, 2022.

Equitable Bank Logo (CNW Group/Equitable Bank)
Equitable Bank Logo (CNW Group/Equitable Bank)

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 325,000 Canadians through its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 325,000 Canadians through its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equitable-bank-increases-prime-rate-301525421.html

SOURCE Equitable Bank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c8409.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Belligerent’ Nampa man rams car into liquor store, leaves ‘gaping hole,’ police say

    The 61-year-old also allegedly “battered” an employee. He has been charged with 5 counts of felony aggravated assault.

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire John Paulson’s latest portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the biggest investors on Wall […]

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.