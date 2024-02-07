Advertisement
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equitable Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Group Retirement - Account Values and Assets under Administration - Total - Net flows: -$135 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$106.30 million.

  • Group Retirement - Account Values and Assets under Administration - Total - Balance as of end of period: $34.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.90 billion.

  • Legacy - Account Values - Total - Balance as of end of period: $22.17 billion versus $20.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Segment revenues- Investment Management and Research: $1.07 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Segment revenues- Legacy: $194 million versus $189.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Segment revenues- Wealth Management: $408 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $397.97 million.

  • Segment revenues- Corporate and Other: $318 million compared to the $312.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.24 million.

  • Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss): $474 million compared to the $416.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses): -$5 million versus -$6.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income: $83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.30 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Equitable Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

