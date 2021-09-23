U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

Equitable to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

1 min read
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on November 2, 2021.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Equitable's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the third quarter conference call and webcast. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

Call Archive
A replay of the call will be available until November 10, 2021 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 204381 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on the Bank's website.

About Equitable
Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves nearly three hundred thousand Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

SOURCE Equitable Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c4034.html

