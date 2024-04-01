Advertisement
Equitas Health union workers ratify their first contract with the LGBTQ+ health provider

Mark Williams, Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read
Equitas Health union workers recently ratified their first contract with the LGBTQ+ health provider.
Equitas Health union workers have ratified their first contract with the LGBTQ+ health provider.

Equitas Health Workers United, the union representing more than 200 frontline client-facing employees at 15 Equitas Health locations across the state, announced the ratification on Friday. The deal includes raises, a signing bonus and worker protections such as a binding grievance and arbitration process.

About three-quarters of union members voted. Of that number, 96% voted in favor of the contract, according to the union.

Equitas workers began organizing in 2021, filed for a union election in May 2022 and won the election in August 2022.

Approval of the contract comes as a new CEO takes over.

David Ernesto Munar, 54, started Monday, replacing Robert Copeland, who stepped down as interim CEO last June.

A four-person leadership council has been running the organization while it searched for a permanent chief executive officer.

The last permanent CEO, Bill Hardy, left following an October 2021 Dispatch report detailing claims of racial discrimination within Equitas.

The contract includes a 2% raise retroactive to Jan. 1 that is in addition to a recent 3% raise; a $1,000 signing bonus; increased compensation for degree, license or certification advancement; paid time off to volunteer in the community and other benefits.

Equitas Health is one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

