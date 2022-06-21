Equiti Brokerage expands its cryptocurrency CFD offering

LONDON , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, Equiti Brokerage, has expanded its cryptocurrency CFD offering with the addition of margined cryptocurrency CFDs, making it one of the most competitive and largest cryptocurrency offerings in the retail industry.

Trading margined cryptocurrencies as CFDs via the MT5 platform allows Equiti's retail clients onboarded through Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Limited to take exposure to the crypto markets with smaller balances and leverage from 1:10.

Brian Myers, CEO of Equiti Brokerage, said: "We've worked hard to meet the changing needs of our clients, and the message is clear when it comes to cryptos, there is a need for both short-term speculation and long-term investing. It is for this reason that we now provide one of the largest dual offerings in the market, enabling our clients to trade more than 80 coins as either a fully paid or leveraged contract for difference (CFDs) with exceptionally low transaction costs."

Equiti Brokerage's new cryptocurrency offering includes most of the world's top coins by market capitalization including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843055/Equiti_CFD.jpg