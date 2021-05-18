U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

Equiton Apartment Fund Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary Milestone

·3 min read

With 60 consecutive months of positive returns, the fund continues to create significant value for investors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Equiton is pleased to announce that this month marks the five-year anniversary of the Equiton Apartment Fund (the Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in residential income properties in Canada.

With 60 consecutive months of positive returns since its inception, the Fund has proven itself as a steady and strong performer in the Canadian Private Real Estate and Alternative Investing arenas.

The strategy of the Fund, which continues to create significant value for investors, is to acquire multi-residential properties with untapped potential and implement an active management approach to increase income, maximize efficiencies and reduce expenses. Investors receive the yield from rental income and participate in the growth of the underlying properties.

The fund has made great strides since its inception with current Assets Under Management of $389.1 million. It now contains a total of 1614 units across 23 properties in 12 communities across Southern Ontario.

Picking up significant momentum in just the first four months of 2021, AUM increased by 47% and a number of units by 55%, with the acquisition of two large properties in less than one month.

"We are very proud to see the Apartment Fund reach this five-year milestone with a proven track record of tremendous growth, and we look forward to what's on the horizon," said Jason Roque, Equiton's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We would like to thank our investors, partners and employees that continue to stand with us as we expand into new communities throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond, and we remain committed to driving results for our clients."

INVESTOR AND ADVISOR QUOTES

The Equiton Apartment fund allows us to invest in Real Estate without the hassles and headaches and without doing all the hard work! And we're really happy with the growth and consistency of the fund. The Equiton Apartment fund is a good "nest egg" for retirement that pays monthly dividend distribution, while the value of our investment continues to grow with the appreciation of the buildings in the portfolio of properties." - Kola and Rebecca K., Investors

"I believe in the potential of including the private apartment real estate space as a component of a diversified portfolio. Historically, the fund has provided investors with a favourable risk-adjusted return scenario. I employ many strategies for my clients, including allocations to alternative investments, and what I value about Equiton is the potential of stability income but also the potential for growth and to offer an element of diversification to traditional assets. The nature of the industry also allows for potential tax efficiency of the income. I have been pleased with the complete offering." - Thomas T., Advisor

To learn more about the Equiton Apartment Fund, visit https://equiton.com/residential-income-fund.

ABOUT EQUITON

Founded in 2015, Equiton is a private equity firm that specializes in providing private market real estate investments to Canadians. We purchase and manage residential and commercial income properties and invest in real estate development projects. With a single-minded focus on real estate investments such as private REITs, commercial and residential real estate properties, developments and financing, we've been able to build an enviable track record of exceptional results and exponential growth.

For more information visit: www.equiton.com

Media Contact:
Kathy Gjamovska
VP, Marketing & Communications
kgjamovska@equiton.com
289-208-0817

SOURCE Equiton

Cision
Cision

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/18/c6940.html

