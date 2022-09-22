U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

EQUITON APARTMENT FUND ENTERS WESTERN CANADA WITH ACQUISITION IN ALBERTA

0
·2 min read

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust (The Apartment Fund) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a recently built, multi-family residential property in Sherwood Park, Alberta. The purchase price for the property was $27.75 million.

Emerald Hills landing offers luxury adult apartment living in Sherwood Park, just 20 minutes from Edmonton. (CNW Group/Equiton)
Emerald Hills landing offers luxury adult apartment living in Sherwood Park, just 20 minutes from Edmonton. (CNW Group/Equiton)

The property is located at 200 Edgar Lane in Sherwood Park, Alberta, less than 20 minutes from downtown Edmonton. This acquisition marks Equiton's entrance into Western Canada in keeping with its strategy to geographically diversify its portfolio.

Construction of Emerald Hills Landing was completed in 2022. This adult lifestyle property has four storeys, 104 units, and 115 combined indoor and outdoor parking spots. It's close to many amenities and major highways, and it offers spacious suites with sought-after luxury features including quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, and in-suite laundry.

Post-acquisition, the Apartment Fund comprises 30 properties in 16 communities in two provinces, with a total of 2,221 residential units.

"We are truly excited to be expanding our presence beyond Ontario with this acquisition," commented Jason Roque, Equiton Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This is an opportune time to invest in Alberta because the economy is starting to rebound, which will result in an influx of residents, decreasing vacancy rates, and an increase in property values. Furthermore, the Greater Edmonton area has a relatively stable economy, given that it is the seat of the Government."

Equiton Living will manage the property and rental inquiries can be made at www.equitonlving.com.

ABOUT EQUITON  

The Equiton Apartment Fund is a private real estate investment trust that has proven itself as a steady and strong performer in the Canadian Private Real Estate and Alternative Investing arenas. The strategy of the Fund is to acquire existing multi-residential properties and select new developments and apply its expertise and comprehensive management approach to create significant value for investors.

To learn more about Equiton, please visit our website at www.equiton.com.

SOURCE Equiton

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c8553.html

