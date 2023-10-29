Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) will pay a dividend of $0.15 on the 14th of November. This means the annual payment is 6.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Equitrans Midstream's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. While Equitrans Midstream is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 37%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Equitrans Midstream Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's nice to see that Equitrans Midstream has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. We would therefore be careful about how the payment would fair in all economic conditions. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $1.64 total annually to $0.60. This works out to a decline of approximately 63% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Equitrans Midstream's EPS has declined at around 48% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Equitrans Midstream's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Equitrans Midstream that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

