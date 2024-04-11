Equitrans to pay more than $1.1 million penalty for 2022 gas leak

Apr. 11—VINCO — A Washington County-based company has agreed to pay a $1.1 million civil penalty for violations related to a massive release of gas in 2022 from a Jackson Township natural gas storage field.

Equitrans Midstream Corp.'s payment follows a year-long investigation by the state Department of Environmental Protection into the Rager Mountain blowout, which emitted 1 billion cubic feet of gas and harmful ozone-causing compounds into the air.

"Since November 2022, DEP has been working around the clock to keep Pennsylvanians safe and hold Equitrans accountable for the uncontrolled release of natural gas at Rager Mountain," DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley said. "The department is committed to holding operators accountable, and we will continue monitoring the environmental impacts of this incident to ensure Pennsylvanians' health and safety."

An underground gas storage well at Equitrans' Rager Mountain natural gas storage field began leaking Nov. 6, 2022, sending a steady stream of gas into the air and causing a loud noise. Despite efforts to control the leak, it continued for just under two weeks before a plug was installed.

The leak ranked among Pennsylvania's largest pollutors of the year, the DEP acknowledged.

Approximately 223 tons of carbon dioxide and 27,040 tons of methane were released, which represents approximately 10% of the total recorded methane emissions in 2022 in Pennsylvania, based on the DEP's inventory of self-reported emissions data.

The 106 tons of ozone-forming "volatile organic compounds" that were emitted represented the highest recorded emissions of that type from any Pennsylvania oil and gas facility over the entire 2022 calendar year, based on DEP emissions data.

Equitrans' penalty covers two separate types of violations, state officials said.

The first is a $350,000 penalty for air emissions violations. The second, $764,000, stems from ground pollution — including heavy brine and signs of radioactivity in the soil, the DEP has said.

Staffers from the DEP and other environmental agencies spent more than two weeks at the site during the leak. That included oil and gas staff, emergency responders, air quality inspectors and geologists who reviewed cleanup and remediation plans, Shirley said.

A casing failure at the well site was blamed for the leak.

DEP issued two compliance orders requiring corrective actions, which Equitrans appealed.

Equitrans has since complied with both orders and has agreed to withdraw its appeals, DEP officials said.

A message from The Tribune-Democrat seeking comment Wednesday on the settlement was not returned by Equitrans.

Settlement documents show the company signed off on the agreement.

DEP continues to monitor the environmental impacts of the incident, while providing assistance to a separate federal investigation, state environmental officials said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.