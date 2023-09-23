Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.12 Dividend

It looks like Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Equity Bancshares' shares on or after the 28th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Equity Bancshares has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $23.48. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Equity Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Equity Bancshares's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Equity Bancshares has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Equity Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Equity Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Equity Bancshares is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Equity Bancshares (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

