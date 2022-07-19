Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results, Continued Organic Growth
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- EQBK
Company saw NIM expansion, organic growth in the loan portfolio and noninterest income, with well managed operating expenses
WICHITA, Kansas, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $15.3 million and $0.94 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“In 2022, we’ve demonstrated our ability to deliver organic growth absent a merger partner. Our 8.5% organic loan growth represents the hard work of our sales and operations teams to provide value to customers,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc. “We have a great leadership team dedicated to driving loans, treasury services, deposit products, and new products such as our recently introduced healthcare services offerings. These efforts to deliver sophisticated products and customer experience solutions had the effect of increasing earnings, improving net interest margin, increasing fee income and improving our loan to deposit ratio.”
“In the third quarter, we expect to continue to strengthen our loan to deposit ratio and to serve as a resource for our customers as they continue to navigate economic challenges for their businesses and families,” said Mr. Elliott. “Our brand reflects our entrepreneurial spirit, and as we add talent to our leadership teams, new products and services, and new service channels, we’ll continue to operate with our local customers in mind.”
Notable Items:
During the second quarter, the Company realized continued loan growth excluding the impact of PPP assets and the branch sale, bring annualized loan growth year-to-date to 8.51%.
During the quarter, the Company realized linked period growth of 5.38% in service fee income, driven by additional debit card revenue and service charges on Equity Bank deposit products.
The Company closed on the sale of three branches to United Bank & Trust in Belleville, Clyde and Concordia, Kansas, which resulted in a net gain of $540 thousand.
At June 30, 2022, classified assets to regulatory capital has declined to 13.1% from 17.1% at March 31, 2022.
The Company continued to emphasize investor returns through repurchase of 355,844 shares during the quarter, at an average price of $31.54, as well as the continuation of our quarterly dividend program at $0.08 per share. Under the currently active repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase an additional 126,900 shares.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $15.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $15.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease for the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to increases in non-interest expense of $2.0 million and provision for credit losses of $1.2 million, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income of $615 thousand and net interest income of $277 thousand.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $39.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $39.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $277 thousand, or 0.7%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 7-basis points to 3.74% during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 3.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 6 basis points during the quarter, moving from 0.22% at March 31, 2022 to 0.28% at June 30, 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, there was a provision to the allowance for credit losses of $824 thousand compared to a net release of $412 thousand in the previous quarter. The comparative increase was primarily driven by the increase in general reserves driven by slowing prepayment speeds and the perceived risk associated with the current economic environment, which includes, significant inflation, supply chain concerns and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we had net charge-offs of $176 thousand as compared to $362 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, or an increase of 6.8%, quarter over quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net gain on acquisition and branch sales of $540 thousand.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $31.4 million as compared to $29.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The $2.0 million change was primarily due to increases in other non-interest expense of $2.0 million driven by a provision to reserve for unfunded commitments of $288 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a release of reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Asset Quality
As of June 30, 2022, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained constant at 1.5%, as compared to March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $37.0 million as of June 30, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $37.5 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $18.9 million at June 30, 2022, as compared to $20.7 million at March 31, 2022. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $72.1 million, or 13.1% of regulatory capital, down from $94.2 million, or 17.1% of regulatory capital as of March 31, 2022.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, non-performing assets decreased $500 thousand due to decreases in non-accrual loans of $1.8 million partially offset by increases in closed bank branches classified as other real estate owned of $881 thousand and other repossessed assets of $83 thousand.
Regulatory Capital
The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.1%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at June 30, 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1%.
The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.9%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.1% and a total leverage ratio of 9.9% at June 30, 2022. At March 31, 2022, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.7%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.9% and the total leverage ratio was 10.0%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.
Conference Call and Webcast
Equity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.
A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until July 27, 2022, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2022, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.
Investor Contact:
Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com
Media Contact:
John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com
Unaudited Financial Tables
Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
36,849
$
33,810
$
73,155
$
64,811
Securities, taxable
5,584
3,523
10,975
7,322
Securities, nontaxable
678
717
1,333
1,441
Federal funds sold and other
513
268
813
556
Total interest and dividend income
43,624
38,318
86,276
74,130
Interest expense
Deposits
2,183
2,025
3,905
4,435
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
46
26
79
48
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
176
80
185
145
Subordinated debt
1,653
1,557
3,252
3,113
Total interest expense
4,058
3,688
7,421
7,741
Net interest income
39,566
34,630
78,855
66,389
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
824
(1,657
)
412
(7,413
)
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
38,742
36,287
78,443
73,802
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,617
2,169
5,139
3,765
Debit card income
2,810
2,679
5,438
5,029
Mortgage banking
428
848
990
1,783
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
736
676
1,601
1,277
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
540
663
540
585
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
(32
)
—
8
17
Other
2,538
2,065
4,943
3,356
Total non-interest income
9,637
9,100
18,659
15,812
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,383
12,769
30,451
25,491
Net occupancy and equipment
3,007
2,327
6,177
4,695
Data processing
3,642
3,474
7,411
6,137
Professional fees
1,111
999
2,282
2,072
Advertising and business development
972
799
1,948
1,481
Telecommunications
442
512
912
1,092
FDIC insurance
260
425
440
840
Courier and postage
489
327
912
696
Free nationwide ATM cost
541
513
1,042
985
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,111
1,030
2,161
2,064
Loan expense
207
181
392
419
Other real estate owned
14
(468
)
13
(463
)
Merger expenses
88
460
411
612
Other
4,169
2,458
6,343
4,566
Total non-interest expense
31,436
25,806
60,895
50,687
Income (loss) before income tax
16,943
19,581
36,207
38,927
Provision for income taxes
1,684
4,415
5,298
8,686
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
15,259
$
15,166
$
30,909
$
30,241
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.95
$
1.06
$
1.88
$
2.10
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.94
$
1.03
$
1.86
$
2.06
Weighted average common shares
16,106,683
14,356,958
16,428,535
14,410,328
Weighted average diluted common shares
16,312,953
14,674,838
16,639,970
14,704,240
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
36,849
$
36,306
$
34,942
$
37,581
$
33,810
Securities, taxable
5,584
5,391
4,754
3,920
3,523
Securities, nontaxable
678
655
747
655
717
Federal funds sold and other
513
300
349
290
268
Total interest and dividend income
43,624
42,652
40,792
42,446
38,318
Interest expense
Deposits
2,183
1,722
1,939
1,881
2,025
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
46
33
32
24
26
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
176
9
14
10
80
Subordinated debt
1,653
1,599
1,592
1,556
1,557
Total interest expense
4,058
3,363
3,577
3,471
3,688
Net interest income
39,566
39,289
37,215
38,975
34,630
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
824
(412
)
(2,125
)
1,058
(1,657
)
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
38,742
39,701
39,340
37,917
36,287
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,617
2,522
2,471
2,360
2,169
Debit card income
2,810
2,628
2,633
2,574
2,679
Mortgage banking
428
562
722
801
848
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
736
865
1,060
1,169
676
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
540
—
—
—
663
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
(32
)
40
8
381
—
Other
2,538
2,405
2,305
546
2,065
Total non-interest income
9,637
9,022
9,199
7,831
9,100
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,383
15,068
15,119
13,588
12,769
Net occupancy and equipment
3,007
3,170
2,967
2,475
2,327
Data processing
3,642
3,769
3,867
3,257
3,474
Professional fees
1,111
1,171
1,565
1,076
999
Advertising and business development
972
976
1,129
760
799
Telecommunications
442
470
435
439
512
FDIC insurance
260
180
360
465
425
Courier and postage
489
423
389
344
327
Free nationwide ATM cost
541
501
515
519
513
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,111
1,050
1,080
1,030
1,030
Loan expense
207
185
308
207
181
Other real estate owned
14
(1
)
617
(342
)
(468
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
372
—
Merger expenses
88
323
4,562
4,015
460
Other
4,169
2,174
5,176
2,484
2,458
Total non-interest expense
31,436
29,459
38,089
30,689
25,806
Income (loss) before income tax
16,943
19,264
10,450
15,059
19,581
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
1,684
3,614
(16
)
3,286
4,415
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
15,259
$
15,650
$
10,466
$
11,773
$
15,166
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.95
$
0.94
$
0.62
$
0.82
$
1.06
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.94
$
0.93
$
0.61
$
0.80
$
1.03
Weighted average common shares
16,106,683
16,652,556
16,865,167
14,384,302
14,356,958
Weighted average diluted common shares
16,312,953
16,869,152
17,141,174
14,669,312
14,674,838
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
103,126
$
89,764
$
259,131
$
141,645
$
138,869
Federal funds sold
458
286
823
673
452
Cash and cash equivalents
103,584
90,050
259,954
142,318
139,321
Available-for-sale securities
1,288,180
1,352,894
1,327,442
1,157,423
1,041,613
Loans held for sale
1,714
1,575
4,214
4,108
6,183
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
3,175,208
3,194,987
3,107,262
2,633,148
2,763,227
Other real estate owned, net
12,969
9,897
9,523
10,267
10,861
Premises and equipment, net
101,212
103,168
104,038
90,727
90,876
Bank-owned life insurance
121,665
120,928
120,787
103,431
103,321
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
21,479
19,890
17,510
14,540
18,454
Interest receivable
16,519
16,923
18,048
15,519
15,064
Goodwill
53,101
54,465
54,465
31,601
31,601
Core deposit intangibles, net
12,554
13,830
14,879
12,963
13,993
Other
93,971
100,016
99,509
47,223
33,702
Total assets
$
5,002,156
$
5,078,623
$
5,137,631
$
4,263,268
$
4,268,216
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits
Demand
$
1,194,863
$
1,255,793
$
1,244,117
$
984,436
$
992,565
Total non-interest-bearing deposits
1,194,863
1,255,793
1,244,117
984,436
992,565
Demand, savings and money market
2,445,545
2,511,478
2,522,289
2,092,849
2,035,496
Time
651,363
612,399
653,598
585,492
659,494
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,096,908
3,123,877
3,175,887
2,678,341
2,694,990
Total deposits
4,291,771
4,379,670
4,420,004
3,662,777
3,687,555
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
52,750
48,199
56,006
39,137
47,184
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
80,000
50,000
—
—
9,208
Subordinated debt
96,135
96,010
95,885
88,030
87,908
Contractual obligations
15,813
17,307
17,692
18,771
4,469
Interest payable and other liabilities
37,572
35,422
47,413
36,804
18,897
Total liabilities
4,574,041
4,626,608
4,637,000
3,845,519
3,855,221
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
204
204
203
178
176
Additional paid-in capital
480,897
480,106
478,862
392,321
389,394
Retained earnings
116,576
102,632
88,324
79,226
68,625
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
(77,426
)
(50,012
)
1,776
9,475
13,450
Treasury stock
(92,136
)
(80,915
)
(68,534
)
(63,451
)
(58,650
)
Total stockholders’ equity
428,115
452,015
500,631
417,749
412,995
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,002,156
$
5,078,623
$
5,137,631
$
4,263,268
$
4,268,216
(1) Allowance for credit losses
$
48,238
$
47,590
$
48,365
$
52,763
$
51,834
TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Loans Held For Investment by Type
Commercial real estate
$
1,643,068
$
1,552,134
$
1,486,148
$
1,308,707
$
1,261,214
Commercial and industrial
578,899
629,181
567,497
569,513
732,126
Residential real estate
578,936
613,928
638,087
490,633
503,110
Agricultural real estate
197,938
198,844
198,330
138,793
129,020
Agricultural
124,753
150,077
166,975
93,767
97,912
Consumer
99,852
98,413
98,590
84,498
91,679
Total loans held-for-investment
3,223,446
3,242,577
3,155,627
2,685,911
2,815,061
Allowance for credit losses
(48,238
)
(47,590
)
(48,365
)
(52,763
)
(51,834
)
Net loans held for investment
$
3,175,208
$
3,194,987
$
3,107,262
$
2,633,148
$
2,763,227
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.50
%
1.47
%
1.53
%
1.96
%
1.84
%
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.78
%
0.82
%
1.18
%
2.78
%
2.09
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.74
%
0.74
%
1.28
%
1.74
%
1.56
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
1.14
%
1.15
%
2.07
%
2.76
%
2.36
%
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
13.08
%
17.12
%
25.34
%
24.25
%
23.20
%
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
Investment securities
$
1,319,099
$
1,397,421
$
1,330,267
$
1,061,178
$
986,986
Total gross loans receivable
3,216,853
3,195,787
3,181,279
2,748,202
2,853,145
Interest-earning assets
4,675,967
4,715,389
4,713,817
4,005,509
3,964,633
Total assets
5,067,686
5,108,120
5,068,278
4,275,298
4,231,439
Interest-bearing deposits
3,112,300
3,163,777
3,101,657
2,702,040
2,656,052
Borrowings
238,062
160,094
165,941
132,581
171,658
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,350,362
3,323,871
3,267,598
2,834,621
2,827,710
Total deposits
4,340,196
4,393,879
4,342,732
3,686,169
3,624,950
Total liabilities
4,630,204
4,615,521
4,505,232
3,852,419
3,827,400
Total stockholders' equity
437,483
492,599
563,046
422,879
404,039
Tangible common equity*
368,505
422,418
501,860
376,544
356,705
Performance ratios
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
1.21
%
1.24
%
0.82
%
1.09
%
1.44
%
Return on average assets before income tax and
1.41
%
1.50
%
0.65
%
1.50
%
1.70
%
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
13.99
%
12.88
%
7.37
%
11.05
%
15.06
%
Return on average equity before income tax and
16.29
%
15.52
%
5.87
%
15.12
%
17.79
%
Return on average tangible common equity
17.60
%
15.85
%
8.97
%
13.27
%
17.98
%
Yield on loans annualized
4.59
%
4.61
%
4.36
%
5.43
%
4.75
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
0.28
%
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.31
%
Cost of total deposits annualized
0.20
%
0.16
%
0.18
%
0.20
%