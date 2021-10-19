Equity Bancshares, Inc. Results Include Strong Organic Growth While Expanding Kansas Franchise
Company’s third quarter includes loan growth, exclusive of PPP, accompanying successful integration of largest merger in Company’s history and announcement of the Company’s first common stock dividend
WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $11.8 million and $0.80 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Equity’s results occurred as the Company completed its acquisition of American State Bancshares, Inc. on October 1, 2021.
“As the founder of Equity Bank, our results this quarter are particularly satisfying, as we celebrate continued loan growth, excellent earnings and our first cash stock dividend while simultaneously closing the largest acquisition in our history. I am grateful to our loyal employees and stockholders as we continue to grow and improve Equity Bank,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity.
“I’m pleased with the growth of the Equity Bank brand and the hard work and collaboration of our team members throughout our regions, including our bank employees, lenders, and operations professionals who placed the customer first and executed with open doors, expertise, and availability,” said Mr. Elliott. “We’ve successfully integrated American State Bank & Trust Company into our platform while continuing to provide momentum, support and expertise to our customers throughout our franchise.”
Equity customers successfully had $175.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans forgiven during the quarter, resulting in the recognition of fee income totaling $7.7 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the total unrecognized fee income associated with PPP loans was $3.0 million.
“Our entrepreneurial culture drives the efficiency of our merger process, assists in building a solid community banking network that is responsive to a diverse customer base and excels at adding core deposits and new households in a changing environment. Our mission as a community bank is to continue to prioritize local customers, local service, and bankers willing to go above and beyond. As we continue to grow, expand and deliver, our focus will drive value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Elliott.
Notable Items:
Diluted earnings per share of $0.80, adjusted to reflect core operating results, was $0.96 per diluted share. The adjustments to earnings were comprised of the exclusion of merger expenses of $4.0 million, non-accrual interest income of $1.4 million, bank-owned life insurance death benefit of $486 thousand and additional reserving for repurchase obligations associated with the Company’s Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assisted transaction of $771 thousand.
Linked quarter service fee revenue, including deposit services, mortgage banking, trust and wealth and insurance services increased to $6.7 million from $6.4 million, or 3.7%.
The Company authorized a second stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2020 totaling 800,000 shares. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 57,239 shares at a weighted average cost of $30.64 per share, totaling $1.8 million. At the end of the quarter, capacity of 123,448 shares remained under the current repurchase program. The Board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of Equity’s outstanding common stock, beginning October 29, 2021, and concluding October 28, 2022, subject to non-objection by the Company’s primary regulators.
The Company announced and paid its first common stock dividend of $0.08 per share to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.
Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:
During the quarter total loans decreased from $2.82 billion to $2.69 billion, including a reduction in PPP assets of $175.7 million. Excluding the impact of PPP, organic growth linked quarter was $41.8 million, or 7.1% annualized.
Total deposits of $3.66 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $3.69 billion at June 30, 2021. Checking, savings and money market accounts were $3.08 billion at September 30, 2021, relative to $3.03 billion at June 30, 2021. As compared to December 31, 2020, the Bank has increased non-interest-bearing deposits by $192.8 million, or 24.4%.
As excess liquidity continues to impact the operating environment at quarter end, securities and interest-earning cash and cash equivalents comprise 31.4% of average earnings assets, up from 28.0% at the end of the linked quarter and 25.0% at the end of the comparable quarter in the previous year.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $11.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $15.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.4 million. This third quarter decrease was attributable to an increase in non-interest expense of $4.9 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.7 million and a decrease of $1.3 million in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income $4.3 million and a decrease in provision for income taxes of $1.1 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $39.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $34.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.3 million, or 12.6%. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in loan fees, due to the forgiveness of PPP assets, of $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 32-basis points to 4.20% during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by 3-basis points to 0.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from 0.31% in the previous quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended September 30, 2021, there was a provision of $1.1 million in the allowance for credit losses recognized through the provision for credit losses as compared to a net release of $1.7 million of provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The comparative increase was primarily driven by an increase in reserves on specifically assessed assets which was partially offset by improving trends in the Company’s loss experience and moderating economic impacts. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had net charge-offs of $129 thousand as compared to $567 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, or a decline of 14.0% quarter over quarter. Other non-interest income was $546 thousand, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 73.6%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in other non-interest income was primarily due to the accounting for potential repurchase obligations associated with assets previously purchased through a FDIC assisted transaction. In the second quarter, the Company trued up the guarantee on a number of assets resulting in income recognition of $917 thousand. In the third quarter, two unrelated assets were identified to have experienced deterioration requiring the recognition of a reserve, resulting in $771 thousand in expense. The net change in these inputs account for the change in the line item.
During the quarter, service fee revenue, including deposit services, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management, credit cards and insurance increased to $6.7 million from $6.4 million during the second quarter. The growth was driven by increasing transaction activity and insurance commissions and fees.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $30.7 million as compared to $25.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The $4.9 million change is primarily attributed to increases of $3.6 million in merger expenses, $819 thousand in salaries and employee benefits, driven by a comparative reduction in the deferral of cost associated with loan originations, and $372 thousand loss on debt extinguishment, related to the repayment of fixed-rate term advances with Federal Home Loan Bank that were acquired through a prior merger.
Asset Quality
As of September 30, 2021, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 2.0%, as compared to 1.8% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $74.3 million as of September 30, 2021, or 1.7% of total assets, compared to $66.7 million at June 30, 2021, or 1.6% of total assets. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $112.4 million, or 24.3% of regulatory capital, up from $103.5 million, or 23.2% of regulatory capital as of June 30, 2021.
During the quarter non-performing assets increased by $7.5 million due to the transition of one significant relationship to non-accrual. The Company provided $1.1 million to the allowance for credit losses, comprised of an increase in specific reserves, primarily driven by the migration of this asset to non-accrual, partially offset by improving historical loss performance and the continued moderation of economic conditions following the height of the pandemic.
Regulatory Capital
The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.4%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.6% and the total leverage ratio was 9.0% at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 17.4% and the total leverage ratio was 9.3%.
The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.5%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.8% and a total leverage ratio of 10.1% at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2020, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.5%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.1%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 8 in the following press release tables.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.
Unaudited Financial Tables
Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
37,581
$
32,278
$
102,392
$
99,281
Securities, taxable
3,920
3,476
11,242
12,113
Securities, nontaxable
655
923
2,096
2,769
Federal funds sold and other
290
405
846
1,409
Total interest and dividend income
42,446
37,082
116,576
115,572
Interest expense
Deposits
1,881
3,064
6,316
13,827
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
24
25
72
80
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10
471
155
2,198
Federal Reserve Bank discount window
—
—
—
6
Bank stock loan
—
—
—
415
Subordinated debt
1,556
1,415
4,669
1,953
Total interest expense
3,471
4,975
11,212
18,479
Net interest income
38,975
32,107
105,364
97,093
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
1,058
815
(6,355
)
23,255
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
37,917
31,292
111,719
73,838
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,360
1,706
6,125
5,097
Debit card income
2,574
2,491
7,603
6,735
Mortgage banking
801
877
2,584
2,298
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
1,169
489
2,446
1,452
Net gain on acquisition
—
—
585
—
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
381
—
398
12
Other
546
922
3,902
1,929
Total non-interest income
7,831
6,485
23,643
17,523
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
13,588
13,877
39,079
40,076
Net occupancy and equipment
2,475
2,224
7,170
6,578
Data processing
3,257
2,817
9,394
8,243
Professional fees
1,076
877
3,148
3,187
Advertising and business development
760
598
2,241
1,697
Telecommunications
439
486
1,531
1,363
FDIC insurance
465
360
1,305
1,291
Courier and postage
344
366
1,040
1,103
Free nationwide ATM cost
519
439
1,504
1,186
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,030
1,030
3,094
2,806
Loan expense
207
107
626
628
Other real estate owned
(342
)
133
(805
)
710
Loss on debt extinguishment
372
—
372
—
Merger expenses
4,015
—
4,627
—
Goodwill impairment
—
104,831
—
104,831
Other
2,484
2,690
7,050
6,831
Total non-interest expense
30,689
130,835
81,376
180,530
Income (loss) before income tax
15,059
(93,058
)
53,986
(89,169
)
Provision for income taxes
3,286
(2,653
)
11,972
(1,711
)
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
11,773
$
(90,405
)
$
42,014
$
(87,458
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.82
$
(6.01
)
$
2.92
$
(5.75
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.80
$
(6.01
)
$
2.86
$
(5.75
)
Weighted average common shares
14,384,302
15,040,407
14,397,146
15,211,901
Weighted average diluted common shares
14,669,312
15,040,407
14,688,092
15,211,901
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
37,581
$
33,810
$
31,001
$
35,383
$
32,278
Securities, taxable
3,920
3,523
3,799
3,408
3,476
Securities, nontaxable
655
717
724
913
923
Federal funds sold and other
290
268
288
285
405
Total interest and dividend income
42,446
38,318
35,812
39,989
37,082
Interest expense
Deposits
1,881
2,025
2,410
2,755
3,064
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
24
26
22
25
25
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10
80
65
94
471
Subordinated debt
1,556
1,557
1,556
1,556
1,415
Total interest expense
3,471
3,688
4,053
4,430
4,975
Net interest income
38,975
34,630
31,759
35,559
32,107
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
1,058
(1,657
)
(5,756
)
1,000
815
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
37,917
36,287
37,515
34,559
31,292
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,360
2,169
1,596
1,759
1,706
Debit card income
2,574
2,679
2,350
2,401
2,491
Mortgage banking
801
848
935
855
877
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
1,169
676
601
489
489
Net gain on acquisition
—
663
(78
)
2,145
—
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
381
—
17
(1
)
—
Other
546
2,065
1,291
852
922
Total non-interest income
7,831
9,100
6,712
8,500
6,485
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
13,588
12,769
12,722
14,053
13,877
Net occupancy and equipment
2,475
2,327
2,368
2,206
2,224
Data processing
3,257
3,474
2,663
2,748
2,817
Professional fees
1,076
999
1,073
1,095
877
Advertising and business development
760
799
682
801
598
Telecommunications
439
512
580
510
486
FDIC insurance
465
425
415
797
360
Courier and postage
344
327
369
338
366
Free nationwide ATM cost
519
513
472
423
439
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,030
1,030
1,034
1,044
1,030
Loan expense
207
181
238
161
107
Other real estate owned
(342
)
(468
)
5
1,600
133
Loss on debt extinguishment
372
—
—
—
—
Merger expenses
4,015
460
152
299
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
104,831
Other
2,484
2,458
2,108
2,385
2,690
Total non-interest expense
30,689
25,806
24,881
28,460
130,835
Income (loss) before income tax
15,059
19,581
19,346
14,599
(93,058
)
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
3,286
4,415
4,271
2,111
(2,653
)
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
11,773
$
15,166
$
15,075
$
12,488
$
(90,405
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.82
$
1.06
$
1.04
$
0.85
$
(6.01
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.80
$
1.03
$
1.02
$
0.84
$
(6.01
)
Weighted average common shares
14,384,302
14,356,958
14,464,291
14,760,810
15,040,407
Weighted average diluted common shares
14,669,312
14,674,838
14,734,083
14,934,058
15,040,407
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
141,645
$
138,869
$
136,190
$
280,150
$
65,534
Federal funds sold
673
452
498
548
305
Cash and cash equivalents
142,318
139,321
136,688
280,698
65,839
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
—
—
249
249
499
Available-for-sale securities
1,157,423
1,041,613
998,100
871,827
798,576
Loans held for sale
4,108
6,183
8,609
12,394
9,053
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
2,633,148
2,763,227
2,740,215
2,557,987
2,691,626
Other real estate owned, net
10,267
10,861
10,559
11,733
8,727
Premises and equipment, net
90,727
90,876
90,322
89,412
86,087
Bank-owned life insurance
103,431
103,321
102,645
77,044
76,555
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
14,540
18,454
15,174
16,415
32,545
Interest receivable
15,519
15,064
16,655
15,831
18,110
Goodwill
31,601
31,601
31,601
31,601
31,601
Core deposit intangibles, net
12,963
13,993
15,023
16,057
17,101
Other
47,223
33,702
30,344
32,108
29,252
Total assets
$
4,263,268
$
4,268,216
$
4,196,184
$
4,013,356
$
3,865,571
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits
Demand
$
984,436
$
992,565
$
972,364
$
791,639
$
693,967
Total non-interest-bearing deposits
984,436
992,565
972,364
791,639
693,967
Savings, NOW and money market
2,092,849
2,035,496
2,074,261
2,029,097
1,816,307
Time
585,492
659,494
587,905
626,854
623,344
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,678,341
2,694,990
2,662,166
2,655,951
2,439,651
Total deposits
3,662,777
3,687,555
3,634,530
3,447,590
3,133,618
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
39,137
47,184
40,339
36,029
46,295
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
9,208
9,926
10,144
167,862
Subordinated debt
88,030
87,908
87,788
87,684
87,537
Contractual obligations
18,771
4,469
4,856
5,189
5,478
Interest payable and other liabilities
36,804
18,897
20,930
19,071
22,609
Total liabilities
3,845,519
3,855,221
3,798,369
3,605,707
3,463,399
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
178
176
175
174
174
Additional paid-in capital
392,321
389,394
387,939
386,820
386,017
Retained earnings
79,226
68,625
53,459
50,787
38,299
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
9,475
13,450
12,019
19,781
21,074
Employee stock loans
—
—
—
(43
)
(43
)
Treasury stock
(63,451
)
(58,650
)
(55,777
)
(49,870
)
(43,349
)
Total stockholders’ equity
417,749
412,995
397,815
407,649
402,172
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,263,268
$
4,268,216
$
4,196,184
$
4,013,356
$
3,865,571
(1) Allowance for credit losses
$
52,763
$
51,834
$
55,525
$
33,709
$
34,087
TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Loans Held For Investment by Type
Commercial real estate
$
1,308,707
$
1,261,214
$
1,218,537
$
1,188,696
$
1,188,329
Commercial and industrial
569,513
732,126
820,736
734,495
857,244
Residential real estate
490,633
503,110
438,503
381,958
402,242
Agricultural real estate
138,793
129,020
134,944
133,693
127,349
Agricultural
93,767
97,912
93,764
94,322
83,084
Consumer
84,498
91,679
89,256
58,532
67,465
Total loans held-for-investment
2,685,911
2,815,061
2,795,740
2,591,696
2,725,713
Allowance for credit losses
(52,763
)
(51,834
)
(55,525
)
(33,709
)
(34,087
)
Net loans held for investment
$
2,633,148
$
2,763,227
$
2,740,215
$
2,557,987
$
2,691,626
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.96
%
1.84
%
1.99
%
1.30
%
1.25
%
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
2.78
%
2.09
%
2.30
%
1.99
%
2.12
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.74
%
1.56
%
1.67
%
1.36
%
1.55
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned
2.76
%
2.36
%
2.50
%
2.10
%
2.19
%
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
24.25
%
23.20
%
26.45
%
25.50
%
18.35
%
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
Investment securities
$
1,061,178
$
986,986
$
947,453
$
814,114
$
802,525
Total gross loans receivable
2,748,202
2,853,145
2,736,918
2,692,223
2,758,680
Interest-earning assets
4,005,509
3,964,633
3,891,140
3,647,730
3,679,168
Total assets
4,275,298
4,231,439
4,143,752
3,910,628
4,041,187
Interest-bearing deposits
2,702,040
2,656,052
2,690,159
2,551,219
2,430,407
Borrowings
132,581
171,658
139,360
172,730
377,158
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,834,621
2,827,710
2,829,519
2,723,949
2,807,565
Total deposits
3,686,169
3,624,950
3,577,625
2,960,791
3,145,810
Total liabilities
3,852,419
3,827,400
3,748,114
3,501,056
3,558,099
Total stockholders' equity
422,879
404,039
395,638
409,572
483,088
Tangible common equity*
376,544
356,705
347,262
355,025
329,039
Performance ratios
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
1.09
%
1.44
%
1.48
%
1.27
%
(8.90
)%
Return on average assets before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment*
1.50
%
1.70
%
1.33
%
1.59
%
1.24
%
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
11.05
%
15.06
%
15.45
%
12.13
%
(74.45
)%
Return on average equity before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment*
15.12
%
17.79
%
13.93
%
15.15
%
10.37
%
Return on average tangible common equity
13.27
%
17.98
%
18.57
%
14.93
%
(108.31
)%
Return on average tangible common equity adjusted for goodwill impairment*
13.27
%
17.98
%
18.57
%
14.93
%
12.01
%
Yield on loans annualized
5.43
%
4.75
%
4.59
%
5.23
%
4.65
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
0.28
%
0.31
%
0.36
%
0.43
%
0.50
%
Cost of total deposits annualized
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
0.37
%
0.39
%
Net interest margin annualized
3.86
%
3.50
%
3.31
%
3.88
%
3.47
%
Efficiency ratio*
56.65
%
58.85
%