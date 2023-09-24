Equity Bancshares' (NYSE:EQBK) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.12

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 16th of October to $0.12, which will be 20% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.10. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.7%.

Equity Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Equity Bancshares is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 2-year history of distributing earnings. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 14% shows that Equity Bancshares is able to comfortably pay dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 5.9% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 16%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Equity Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Equity Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Equity Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Equity Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Equity Bancshares is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Equity Bancshares (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

