Equity Monday: Big Tesla numbers juice EV companies

Alex Wilhelm

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

It's the new year! Yes, welcome to 2022 from the Equity team. We hope that our holiday episodes kept you entertained, and warm. But it's now back to work, so let's get into the news:

  • Global stocks are generally higher today, while cryptos are mostly flat. In the last week, major cryptocurrencies have lost value.

  • Twitter banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene for "repeated violations of [its] COVID-19 misinformation policy."

  • India is investigating Apple's payment system for iOS.

  • Tesla Q4 deliveries came in above expectations, leading to the company's stock surging in pre-market trading. NIO also saw a bump, which means that EV startups are also having a good day.

  • The Sensetime IPO happened while Equity was on break. Despite raising far less than it had once wanted, the company's Hong Kong IPO is now in the books, and doing well as a trading equity.

  • And AIMMO raised $12 million in a Series A. The company provides data labeling tooling for enterprise customers building AI models.

Whoo! The year is underway! The great gears of work have once again begun to spin. Let's get it!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

