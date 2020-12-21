Equity Monday: Billion-dollar deals, JetBrain's epic profitability, and our favorite new VC rounds

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds, and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here — and don’t forget to check out our latest main episode, which spent a good bit of time talking about OnlyFans.

The weekend was busy, as always, so there was a lot of chew over this morning. Here's a partial list:

Closing, here's the Owen Thomas piece that I mentioned at the very end of the show.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST and Thursday afternoon as fast as we can get it out, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.