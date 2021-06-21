Equity Monday: China hates crypto, and the Vision Fund's vision lives on

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.

Back on theme, we had a lot to get through this morning, so inside the show you can find the following and more:

The Chinese cryptocurrency clampdown is a big damn deal: With lots of the nation's mining capacity heading offline, there's a scramble to relocate rigs and generally figure out what a crypto market sans China might look like.

In the wake of the news, the value of cryptocurrencies fell. As did shares of Coinbase this morning in pre-market trading.

Facebook's Clubhouse rival is out. The American social giant follows Spotify into the live-audio market. You have to give it to modern software companies, who thought that they could be both leading tech shops and Kinko's clones at the same time?

Revolut is unprofitable as hell but increasingly less so. That could be good news for fintech as a whole.

Amber Group raised $100 million; Forto raised $240 million.

