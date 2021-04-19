U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Equity Monday: Clubhouse, UiPath, and the crypto flash crash

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.

First, our news roundup from last week was probably the most fun I've had in a few months, so make sure to catch up on that if you haven't. That said, here's a rundown of what we got into on the show this morning:

  • The new Clubhouse round has us thinking about what is a good venture-style bet, and what isn't. At least you can't fault the Clubhouse crew for not having conviction.

  • UiPath raised its IPO range, as expected.

  • There's an Apple event this week, which caused us to wonder why more startups aren't competing with the giant.

  • Cryptos have recovered from the flash crash, which had us thinking.

  • Druva raised $147 million as TechCrunch will report later today, and Razorpay raised even more capital at a newly refreshed valuation.

  • Finally, DoNotPay had some news, but it's corporate ethos proved even more interesting.

The week is here, everyone! It's Monday! We can do this!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

