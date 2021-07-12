U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.16
    +11.61 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.99
    +118.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,708.67
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.28
    -8.72 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    -0.56 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2780
    +0.2490 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,528.70
    -374.01 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    823.45
    -22.18 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.04
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,569.02
    +628.60 (+2.25%)
     

Equity Monday: Cybersecurity startups see deluge of capital as Microsoft looks to buy RiskIQ

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.

It was a busy weekend for everyone, regardless of whether you were watching the technology, what Branson was up to, or the footie. I won't take sides on the match, but I will say that it was gripping unto the very end and a great example of sport. Now, the news:

And don't forget that earnings season is just around the corner. It's a pretty important cycle. Why? Because startup valuations are hot, and could take a hit if earnings come up short. And the IPO market is pretty freaking active; poor earnings from major tech companies could crimp exit-prices for mature startups.

Ok! Talk to you on Wednesday!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

