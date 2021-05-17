U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.31
    +1.68 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.30
    +0.93 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.60
    +28.50 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    28.33
    +0.96 (+3.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4143
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1800
    -0.1670 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,140.50
    -1,470.32 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.63
    +26.71 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

Equity Monday: Elon Musk Elon Musks the crypto markets, while Indian startups raise huge rounds

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.

There was lots to get through today, so, in order, here's the rundown:

Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire and Vise’s Samir Vasavada will talk success in fintech on Extra Crunch Live

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

