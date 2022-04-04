Equity Monday: Elon's Twitter stake and the fate of rival social networks
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.
After last weeks super startup-heavy show, we were back to our regular Monday grab-bag of news! Here's what we got into:
A strong start to the week from global stocks, and a general updraft to crypto prices in recent days.
Elon Musk buying a huge stake in Twitter, the popular American social network. The move comes after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted that Twitter was not allowing enough free discourse. Naturally we look forward to yet another idealist learning about content moderation, but we're also tracking Twitter rivals, making the situation both complex, and entertaining.
PrimeBlock is going public via a SPAC! The deck hadn't dropped in time for the show, but the initial release is here.
From the rest: Tesla deliveries were hot, lemon.markets raised $17 million, and Jumia is working with UPS.
Equity is live this week, so swing by to hang out if you want to this Thursday. Else we are back on a regular cadence!
