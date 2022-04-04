U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

Equity Monday: Elon's Twitter stake and the fate of rival social networks

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.

After last weeks super startup-heavy show, we were back to our regular Monday grab-bag of news! Here's what we got into:

Equity is live this week, so swing by to hang out if you want to this Thursday. Else we are back on a regular cadence!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

