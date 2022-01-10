U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.48
    -82.55 (-1.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,715.77
    -515.89 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,586.76
    -349.14 (-2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,148.34
    -31.47 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    -0.74 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0054 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    +0.0340 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3470
    -0.2030 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,695.81
    -742.77 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.11
    -88.11 (-8.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.01
    -33.27 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Equity Monday: The end of cheap money, and Take-Two buys Zynga

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Monday show, our short ramp into the week. Yes, it's Monday again. No, you can't stay in bed. Things are already happening!

Welcome to the week! The Equity team is entirely back from vacation now, and we are ready to freaking rock this year. Let's kick some ass!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

Recommended Stories

  • Zynga, Maker Of Video Games Like ‘Farmville,’ Acquired By Take-Two Interactive For $12.7B

    Take-Two Interactive, publisher of video games including Grand Theft Auto is acquiring Farmville maker Zynga for $12.7 billion, creating a bulked-up gaming giant. Under the deal, Take-Two will acquire all of outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash-and-stock transaction representing a 64% premium on Zynga’s stock price as of last Friday. Zynga shares, which have […]

  • Take-Two To Bolster Mobile Game Business With Zynga Acquisition

    Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software on Monday announced its plan to buy Zynga in a cash-and-stock deal worth $12.7 billion.

  • Take-Two to acquire mobile gaming giant Zynga for $12.7B

    Huge consolidation is afoot in the world of gaming. Today Take-Two Interactive announced a plan to acquire mobile games giant Zynga, in a deal valued at $9.861 per share, $3.50 in cash and the remaining $6.361 in shares of Take-Two common stock. Zynga's enterprise value in the deal works out to $12.7 billion.

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.5% to $8.78, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 11.5% to $145.65. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Take-Two to purchase Zynga in $12.7 billion cash-and-stock deal

    Take-Two Interactive Inc. plans to acquire Zynga Inc. in a $12.7 billion deal that will give the videogame publisher greater exposure to the mobile-gaming business.

  • Why Zynga Soared While Lululemon Slumped Monday

    2022 hasn't gotten off to the best of starts for the stock market, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken the brunt of the damage so far. The index was down 4% in the first week of trading in the new year, and on Monday morning as of 8 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were down another 153 points to 15,428. Adding to the Nasdaq's woes on Monday morning was Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), whose shares fell after the yoga apparel retailer gave downbeat news on preliminary results from the holiday season.

  • Americans’ Finances Got Stronger in the Pandemic—Confounding Early Fears

    Stimulus payments brought millions out of poverty and allowed them to clear debt, and households of all income levels built up savings. The stronger finances are expected to aid stability as normal spending and higher inflation return.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in four of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • Here’s Why Lockheed Martin Landed in Vltava Fund’s Detractor List

    Vltava Fund, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Vltava Fund described 2021 as a year of very strong growth in profitability among the companies they own in their portfolio, as the profits of the companies they […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock hit an all-time high of $221.64 last November. But over the past two months, it plunged nearly 50% as interest rate fears overshadowed the company's impressive growth rates.

  • Tilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings

    Tilray also pledged an additional $20 million in cost cuts over the $80 million originally planned from the merger. Tilray and Aphria combined in May 2021, creating the world's largest cannabis producer by sales.

  • 10 Best EV Battery Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV battery stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Battery Stocks To Invest In. The rising global adoption of electric vehicles has expanded the race among battery manufacturers. According to Deloitte, total EV […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Nasdaq Futures Off Sharply With Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.