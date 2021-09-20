U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,342.82
    -90.17 (-2.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,901.93
    -682.95 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.65
    -389.31 (-2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,168.66
    -68.21 (-3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.48
    -1.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +9.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0580 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0079 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4400
    -0.4550 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,066.78
    -3,551.86 (-7.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.62
    -30.76 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Equity Monday: A global selloff to kick off Disrupt week

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here. I also tweet.

A few things this morning:

  • I shook up the show format a little, including how the script came together and how it was organized. Hit me up on Twitter if you have notes.

  • Disrupt is this week, so strap thyself in for the best tech event of the year, coming to your living room. The Equity team is hosting -- between the group of us -- a zillion panels and one of the two stages. Come hang out with us. It's going to be one heck of a show.

User’s Guide to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

It's going to be a very busy few days. Pour some extra coffee, and get hyped.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

