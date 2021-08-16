U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.10
    -8.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,507.41
    -7.97 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.11
    -109.79 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.71
    -13.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.59
    -0.85 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    +10.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2500
    -0.0470 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    -0.3300 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,398.18
    +610.71 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.26
    -17.32 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Equity Monday: Hacks, IPOs and the next generation of American tech giants

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here. I also tweet.

It's a surreal day to talk about technology, but here we are. If you can pull your eyes away from the greater geopolitical tragedy that is our world today, here's what we talked about:

  • T-Mobile may have suffered a material breach. If this bears out, it could be a leading tech story for the week. Vice has confirmed that at least some of the data in the leak appears genuine.

  • Indian travel service ixigo is going public. The company's IPO follows Zomato's own domestic debut.

  • And speaking of IPOs, the Tencent Music offering in Hong Kong could be on hold until next year.

  • And a trio of American tech companies raised a raft of capital as last week concluded. Carta put together $500 million in a huge deal, as Chime raised $750 million. And as the week closed, Discord was reported to be hunting up a new round at a $15 billion price tag.

And stocks are set to open lower this morning. That's the morning report. Equity is back on Wednesday.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

Carta says it just used its own product to establish a new — and far higher — valuation for itself

Recommended Stories

  • Like Robinhood? You Might Like This Growth Stock Too

    Tradeweb Markets is a trading platform for institutional investors that continues to grab market share.

  • 4 Streaming Video Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage

    We're enjoying more entertainment than ever from our homes, but these stocks have a leg up on the competition.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech submit trial data on COVID-19 booster shot to FDA

    Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE announced Monday that data from a Phase 1 study has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the evaluation of a third, booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. The companies said they will also submit the data to the European Union's version of the FDA, the European Medicines Agency, as well as other regulatory authorities, in the coming weeks. In the U.S., Pfizer-BioNTech plan to seek licensure of a third dose in people at least 16 years o

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    AMD stock is on fire, but it faces a critical vulnerability.

  • 3 Reasons I Just Bought Amazon Stock

    Sometimes investing in stocks is simple. Find the best companies and buy shares whenever Wall Street turns negative on them. It can seem counterintuitive. How can the stocks with the best historical performance still produce great future returns? But winners keep winning.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • ESSA Pharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. All references to "$" in this release refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • MariMed Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

    MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has developed a reputation for bucking Wall Street's conventional wisdom. With that investment philosophy in mind, Wood has recently been buying stock in Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), taking advantage of the fact that share prices have fallen 19% and 21%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. In 2009, Bitcoin debuted as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, replacing financial institutions with blockchain software.

  • A Closer Look At Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) Impressive ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Earnings Update: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ), which a week ago released some...

  • Luminar’s plan to expand its technology beyond Tesla

    Founder and CEO of Luminar, Austin Russell,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Luminar Technologies boosted its 2021 guidance, how the company has raised enough capital to meet the demand for its technology, and its plans for growth as they seek to expand into more vehicle production.