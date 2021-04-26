U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.55
    +6.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.24
    +5.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,089.58
    +72.77 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,300.19
    +28.33 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.97
    -0.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1620
    +0.2970 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,284.43
    +2,845.91 (+5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.11
    +18.30 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

Equity Monday: Social media crackdowns, earnings, and a funding deluge

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.

This weekend had a key story, earnings are on the way, and there is a huge number of funding rounds to talk about. Ready?

  • The Indian government's move to remove a number of social media posts critical of its handling of COVID-19 was the key news item this weekend. As the country's healthcare system buckles, and deaths spike, the move by the current administration to censor the Internet was just about as bad a look you could imagine. At least in terms of a tech response.

  • Also this weekend conversation continued about Substack's recent push to hire away well-known writers from traditionally-respected publications continued, with Insider reporting that six-figure offers to join the paid newsletter platform are the norm.

  • This morning we're focused on the impending earnings deluge. Major American tech companies, along with some key social media and ecommerce names will report, giving us a look into how tech companies performed in the first quarter of 2021. We already know that the venture market was hot during the period. How business fared, however, is less clear.

  • On the funding round beat, Mighty Networks raised $50 million, LEAD School raised $30 million, Kidato raised $1.4 million, StashAway stashed away $25 million, and Kyligence put together a $70 million Series D of its own.

The Honest Company also set an early IPO price range after we stopped recording. More to come on the IPO front. Chat Wednesday!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook introduces a new miniplayer that streams Spotify within the Facebook app

    Facebook announced last week an expanded partnership with streaming music service Spotify that would bring a new way to listen to music or podcasts directly within Facebook's app, which it called Project Boombox. Today, the companies are rolling out this integration via a new "miniplayer" experience that will allow Facebook users to stream from Spotify through the Facebook app on iOS or Android. The feature will be available to both free Spotify users and Premium subscribers.

  • Founded by Australia's national science agency, Main Sequence launches $250M AUD deep tech fund

    Main Sequence, the venture firm founded by Australia’s national science agency, announced today a new $250 million AUD (about $194.3 million USD) fund to invest in deep-tech startups. This is Main Sequence’s second fund and its oversubscribed raised included returning investors Horizons Ventures, Hostplus, Lockheed Martin, Temasek, private investors from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Mutual Trust, and family offices.

  • Starbucks set to brew record second-quarter revenue as vaccinations rise

    After a year of declining sales, Starbucks Corp on Tuesday is expected to report record second-quarter revenue of over $6.8 billion, as speedy vaccinations in the United States and China make customers more comfortable with returning to their morning coffee runs. The bulk of the benefit of the U.S. economy reopening will be seen in the coming quarters and investors will be paying especially close attention to Starbucks' forecast, he added. Twelve months ago, Starbucks was reeling from the fallout of the early stages of the pandemic, with its stores around the globe either closed or operating under heavily limited capacity.

  • Clubhouse's first sports deal lets you tune into NFL Draft Week

    Clubhouse has landed an NFL deal that lets you follow Draft Week, including chats with athletes and coaches.

  • Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal. The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls. VW could face huge damages in these cases and potentially others brought by other local jurisdictions.

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.

  • JPMorgan Is Preparing to Offer a Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to offer a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.The actively managed fund will be available as soon as this summer, CoinDesk reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. NYDIG will be the custody provider, a person with knowledge of the situation said, asking not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.Spokespeople for JPMorgan and NYDIG declined to comment.Bitcoin rose as much as 12% Monday morning to trade at almost $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.Wall Street banks are grappling with whether to offer clients exposure to cyptocurrencies after staying mostly on the sidelines as Bitcoin and other tokens surged in popularity. JPMorgan has been taking some of the biggest strides, adding Bitcoin exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Gemini Trust Co. as banking clients last year. The firm also turned to crypto to help speed up corporate payments, launching JPM Coin in 2019.JPMorgan co-President Daniel Pinto said last week that the firm will “accompany the clients” when it comes to Bitcoin. The biggest U.S. bank joins Morgan Stanley in planning to offer rich clients access to funds that enable ownership of Bitcoin.Read more: Morgan Stanley to Offer Rich Clients Access to Bitcoin FundsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones return to record low of $278

    Amazon's latest headphone sale knocks $72 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones.

  • Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

    Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car maker's earnings report, which would kick off this week's results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc rose 1.1% as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue when it reports after markets close following record deliveries during the period. About 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including tech and related heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were mixed in early trading.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • N.Y. Community Joins Bank-Merger Rush With $2.5 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp agreed to buy Michigan’s Flagstar Bancorp Inc. for $2.54 billion, joining this year’s string of tie-ups among small lenders trying to stay competitive against the nation’s banking giants.U.S. regional banks have been merging to grapple with low interest rates, weak loan demand and the need to boost technology spending. Pressure is coming from the nation’s top lenders, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., which are moving into new states and spending billions annually on digital offerings.The deal comes a week after Webster Financial Corp. agreed to purchase Pearl River, New York-based Sterling Bancorp in an all-stock transaction that valued the target at $5.14 billion. Among other recent mergers: M&T Bank Corp. agreed in February to buy People’s United Financial Inc. for about $7.6 billion.“The combination of our two companies will allow each of us to continue our transformation to a full-service commercial bank by broadening our product offerings while expanding our geographic reach with no branch overlap,” New York Community Chief Executive Officer Thomas Cangemi said Monday in a statement. Cangemi will remain CEO of the combined company, which will be based on Long Island. He’s held that title since his predecessor, Joseph Ficalora, retired in December.The merger rush gained steam last year, when Huntington Bancshares Inc. agreed to buy TCF Financial Corp. for about $6 billion and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said it would pay $11.6 billion for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s banking operations in the U.S., the industry’s largest deal nationally in 2020.Investors cheered on many of those transactions, sending stocks higher after they were announced.Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own, according to the statement. That translates into $48.14 per share, or 6.1% higher than the closing price Friday.Flagstar shares climbed to $48.99 at 10:07 a.m. in New York, above the premium New York Community is offering. In a note, Raymond James analysts called the price tag “a bit of surprise” given their $60 price target for the bank.After the acquisition is completed, which is expected by the end of this year, the combined company will have more than $87 billion in assets and about 400 branches in nine states, as well as 87 loan-production offices in 28 states, according to the statement.New York Community is based in Westbury, New York. The company was founded in 1859 and bills itself as the largest thrift in the nation on its website. It has significant exposure to New York City’s real estate market, which has been roiled by the pandemic.Flagstar was chartered in 1987 as a federal savings bank, according to its website.Piper Sandler & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. served as financial advisers to New York Community, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was legal adviser. Morgan Stanley and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acted as financial advisers to Flagstar, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was legal adviser.(Updates with shares, analyst’s comment starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OnDeck Markets First ABS Since Purchase by Subprime Lender Enova

    (Bloomberg) -- Online lender OnDeck Capital is planning its first bond sale since it was acquired last year by consumer-credit giant Enova International Inc., an issuer of high-cost installment loans.The firm plans to sell asset-backed securities in four tranches, according to people with knowledge of the offering. The transaction is one of a handful of debt sales backed by small business loans in recent weeks as the search for capital-markets financing heats up following a rough year for the sector.“As a result of Covid-19 related economic disruption, unemployment is elevated and may impact revenue of small businesses as consumers and businesses may be less inclined or able to spend,” Kroll Bond Rating Agency analysts wrote in the presale report. “Small businesses struggled throughout the pandemic due to the elevated unemployment levels, complete lockdowns, capacity limits, and social distancing measures.”The deal is one of several making the rounds. Harvest Small Business Finance started selling an offering backed by unguaranteed loans on Thursday while lender Credibly priced its inaugural transaction on April 1.Enova has historically focused on non-prime consumer lending and to a lesser degree small business lending, according to a presale report last week from Kroll. That can bring some risks as rating firms say company integrations can be difficult for continuity. However, while certain key management left OnDeck subsequent to the merger there are enough experienced personnel left to support operational and servicing issues should they arise, according to the credit rater.Previous OnDeck deals, as well as ABS from other marketplace lenders, have run into problems before due to bad loans, although they were eventually paid in full. Beginning in May 2020, “multiple trigger events were breached” on OnDeck’s previous transactions from 2018 and 2019, Kroll said. That means cash was diverted from low-ranked bondholders to protect investors with higher priority.Read more: Subprime Lender’s Deal May Herald More Bonds with 100%-APR LoansInvestors will be keeping their eyes on whether the pricing may change compared to the company’s previous ABS securities. The AAA slice of OnDeck’s previous deal from 2019 priced with a yield of about 2.66%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.This would be OnDeck’s first ABS since November 2019.“We participate in the (marketplace-lending ABS) space,” and will likely consider the deal, said Jason Callan, head of structured assets at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “The price talk on the deal looks reasonable, and not too punitive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • I have $1.1M saved for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in savings. Can I afford my dream car, an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • Tesla Stock Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap While New Risk Emerges

    Tesla is expected to report a big Q1 earnings gain late Monday, after notching a 109% increase in deliveries.

  • Polygon Jumps in Crypto Market Rebound, as Ether Congestion Drives Adoption for Rivals

    Polygon has seen a 10x rise in the number of transactions since the start of the year.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Exxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes

    Exxon Mobil's effort to build an energy trading business to compete with those of European oil majors unraveled quickly last year as the firm slashed the unit’s funding amid broader spending cuts, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The cuts left Exxon traders without the capital they needed to take full advantage of the volatile oil market, these people said. The coronavirus pandemic sent prices to historic lows - with U.S. oil trading below zero at one point - before a strong rebound.

  • Apple plans $430 billion in U.S. investment, will open North Carolina campus

    Apple Inc. announced Monday morning that it has 'accelerated' its investments in the U.S. and plans to build a new campus in North Carolina.