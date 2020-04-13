Equity Monday: Two early-stage rounds, grocery delivery and SoftBank's bill





Good morning friends, and welcome back to TechCrunch’s Equity Monday, a short-form audio hit to kickstart your week.

Before we jump into today’s show, don’t forget that the long-form Equity that started in the unicorn era and continue in today's changed world still drops on Friday. We had a blast last week, so make sure to catch up.

That said, there was a lot to go over this morning, so let's get into what we had to discuss:

Global spend patterns are changing, helping some startups and slowing others. But notable in the mix is how well grocery delivery is doing; if the change will be enough to turn uncertain bets like Instacart into sure things, however, is not yet clear.

Earnings are finally nearly here. We'll see the big names start to disclose results next week. In the next three weeks or so we'll hear from Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix and Spotify. The results will help us understand how the market is doing; and, by proxy, how startups are performing.

Quoting from our script this morning: "Would it be great to know how startups are doing without resorting to our chronic use of public proxies? Yes. Any startup who wants to kick off that trend can send in reports of how their Q1 went and what they expect in Q2 and the other two quarters of 2020 to EquityPod@TechCrunch.com. That’s probably the easiest way to get your company on the show, so, please do write in with specifics."

We took a look at the latest rounds from Kargo and Pangea.app.

Finally, SoftBank's huge Vision Fund bill is coming due. I almost can't believe these numbers. What a mess.

And that's the show for today. Stay safe, and we'll be back Friday morning to cap off whatever this week winds up becoming.

