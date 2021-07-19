U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,260.33
    -66.83 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,937.18
    -750.67 (-2.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,272.27
    -154.97 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.78
    -28.46 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.50
    -4.31 (-6.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.48 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1920
    -0.1080 (-8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0090 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4560
    -0.6100 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,754.51
    -571.52 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.85
    -23.18 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,847.12
    -160.97 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Equity Monday: Zoom buys Five9 as Robinhood sets IPO price range

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.

It was a big damn morning, so we had to cut some stuff. Here's what we got into:

  • Stocks and cryptos are off this morning, as inflation and COVID-19 concerns rise.

  • Zoom is buying Five9. The deal is not super expensive, nor is it cheap. But given the huge percentage of Zoom's market cap that it represents, it's a serious wager from the video conferencing startup.

  • Carlyle is buying LiveU for around $400 million. TechCrunch broke this news. The deal shows that private equity interest in startups that aren't unicorns.

  • Robinhood dropped a new SEC filing this morning! That means we have a price range and valuation target to play with. More from TechCrunch on the matter shortly.

  • From India: A huge round for Lenskart, and a big Series A for GlobalBees.

  • And we covered this round from Nigeria. A smaller transaction, but one that could prove to be quite neat, we reckon.

Ok! Chat Wednesday!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

