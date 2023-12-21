Equity Rally Resumes as New Data Supports Fed Cuts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia headed for opening gains after US stocks resumed a rally fueled by fresh data underscoring the pressure on the Federal Reserve to deliver more 2024 interest rate cuts than it flagged last week.

Australian stocks were little changed while equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong rose. The moves follow a 1% advance for the S&P 500 on Thursday, placing the benchmark on pace for an eight-week winning streak, which would be the longest in more than five years. Contracts for US shares were little changed in early Asian trading.

Australia and New Zealand bonds were slightly down after Treasuries held to tight ranges Thursday, broadly gripping on to a rally over the past few weeks. The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose two basis points, while the 10-year yield edged four basis points higher.

Gross domestic product was revised lower to a 4.9% annualized rise in the third quarter, below consensus projections, Thursday data showed. Third-quarter personal consumption data also came in softer than anticipated.

The numbers are “in line with the narrative that a cooling economy will keep the Fed on track to cut rates in the not-too-distant future,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “That sentiment has played a big role in the market’s recent surge.”

Major currencies were broadly flat following weakness in the dollar on Thursday, when an index of the greenback fell 0.6%.

Investors will be closely watching the Fed’s preferred inflation metric due later Friday, the so-called core personal-consumption expenditures price index, which is expected to hit the central bank’s 2% target. Swaps traders are pricing in around 150 basis points of Fed cuts next year, twice as much as the central bank signaled.

Other data set for release Friday include new home sales and consumer sentiment for the US, UK GDP and inflation readings for Japan and Malaysia.

Read more: US Inflation Report to Show Fed’s Battle Is Now All But Complete

“Consolidation remains the most relevant impulse for a market that is quickly approaching the end of the year,” Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets wrote. “Next week’s price action will be largely irrelevant with the presumption of limited liquidity and even more limited conviction.”

Elsewhere, traders will be gauging the impact of China’s decision to halt some exports of rare-earth technologies, the latest move in a geo-strategic rift between the Asian nation and the US. China is the world’s dominant supplier of rare earth materials.

In corporate news, Nike extended losses to more than 10% in after-market trading following a weak revenue forecast. The apparel giant also outlined pretax restructuring charges of up to $450 million linked to staff severance costs.

In commodities, oil prices retreated after three days of gains, as surging US production tempered the threat of Houthi attacks on ships in one of the world’s most important waterways.

Key events this week:

Japan inflation, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

US personal income and spending, new home sales, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro was little changed at $1.1008

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1423 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $43,924.82

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,244.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.89%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.585%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,048.87 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

