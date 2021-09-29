U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,377.19
    +24.56 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,450.00
    +150.01 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,653.34
    +106.65 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.88
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.94
    -0.35 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.83 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    -0.0350 (-2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3453
    -0.0087 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6250
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,210.89
    +287.71 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.69
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.71
    +37.61 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

EquityBee snaps up $55M for a marketplace that connects employees with capital to help them exercise their stock options

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Stock options can hold a lot of potential reward for employees when their company is doing well, but not every person will have the funds to fully exercise -- that is, buy up -- the options they have available to them. Enter EquityBee, a marketplace for employees to connect with capital from a network of some 12,000 investors to finance the process. The startup has been on a growth tear this year, and to continue building out features on its platform, and expanding its reach, the company today is announcing $55 million in equity funding of its own.

The Series B is being led by Group 11, with Battery Ventures, Latitude, Local Globe, Greenfield Partners and ICON also participating. Exact valuation is not being disclosed, but Oren Barzilai, EquityBee's co-founder and CEO, said it was in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The funding is coming amid a lot of investor buzz (pun intended) around in the Tel Aviv/Palo Alto-based startup: EquityBee raised $20 million only seven months ago. And in the process of working on this story, this latest round was bumped up by $7 million.

EquityBee is filling an interesting, often under-the-radar gap in the world of stock options. Many tech employees -- especially those at startups -- calculate options as part of their remuneration packages (and indeed, when options are not an option, that can be controversial). Indeed, in the U.S. alone there are some 6 million startup employees today that have some form of equity.

But in a lot of cases, employees aren't fully able to take advantage of what they can on the options front, because buying them up can be costly.

"The average employee needs $140,000 in cash to exercise fully," Barzilai said. In total he estimates that there is up to $60 billion swimming around in stock options annually among startups, but that more than 55% of that goes unexercised every year. "It's a big amount that they are losing," he said of employees who are missing out.

On the other side of the EquityBee marketplace, there is a huge repository of cash ready to invest in the startup economy, and those holding the pursestrings are regularly looking for ways of diversifying how they invest.

"Investors [in the network] are getting great access to invest in these companies by providing the funding for options," he said. "It’s not a loan, it’s an investment."

The idea is that employees put their funding request on to the platform, and investors essentially bid to finance it. The funding can come in the form of a syndicate, or a single individual. In the case both of the investor and the employee who will get the funds, neither will know direct identities, although investors are able to see which company the employee works for, so theoretically the investor can apply some judgement around whether it's a great or risky bet.

Employees are not required to pay back the money until a liquidity event impacts those options, and they only have to pay back the primary money, plus percentage interest, if they make any money on those options. This means that if the stock options end up being worthless, the investor loses money, but the employee owes nothing. If the company has a great exit, the employee pays back the funding with interest. But also: if the company has only a middling outcome, and an employee gets some but not a great payout on those options, that too triggers a payout to the investor. In other words, none of this is a sure thing, but for employees and investors who are willing to take a chance on options, it's an interesting way to help both sides play in the game.

So far, EquityBee has found some strong traction in the startup investment ecosystem. Capital in its Investor Network -- which includes family offices, funds, high net-worth individuals, and increasingly, Barzilai tells me, VCs -- has seen 500% year-on-year growth since 2020, and the number of players in that network has grown by 430% -- two signs investors interested in getting involved. Meanwhile, the number of employees tapping that network has grown by more than 350% in the same period.

Barzilai said that at the moment EquityBee does not have any formal partnerships with the companies that are issuing the options -- "Our mission is to empower all startup employees to take part in the success that they helped to build," he said of its target audience -- but he notes that many of them recommend EquityBee informally to their employees who need financial help to exercise their options; and you can imagine EquityBee formalizing some of that as part of wider suite of benefits and HR services that companies offer.

Indeed, with options continuing to remain a strong force in how startups are built, and how employees are getting a share in their employers' success, there are likely going to be more enhancements to what EquityBee can offer to employees using its marketplace for financing. Barzilai would not be drawn out on future features but notes that there is an opportunity to provide other kinds of liquidity -- that is, cash -- to employees against the value of their options, in cases where they may not be vesting them any time soon. It's also why we are seeing other startups, like Vested, also emerging to provide other kinds of services,to these employees to help them manage their assets in a better way. That, too, also speaks to future services that EquityBee could also offer.

"After leading EquityBee's Seed and Series A rounds, we have witnessed the company's continued triple-digit growth over the past year. The extraordinary founding team has demonstrated a great product-market fit, and their work continues to distance EquityBee as a true market leader," said Dovi Frances, Founding Partner of Group 11, in a statement. "EquityBee's industry-defining tech solutions will help millions of tech employees gain access to liquidity in a market otherwise set up against them. Our decision to scale our investment so soon after our previous round is an easy one and we are pleased to continue supporting the company and its unprecedented growth."

Recommended Stories

  • Gamitee becomes Joyned as it secures $4M for social shopping platform

    Joyned, formerly known as Gamitee, announced Wednesday that it raised $4 million in seed funding to continue developing its e-commerce platform that puts merchants in the driver’s seat of social engagement. CEO Jonathan Abraham explained that Gamitee means “joined” in Hebrew, but the Jerusalem-based SaaS company decided to spell it “joy” because it aims to “spark joy in its customers’ experiences.” Leading the round is Arthur Stark, former president of Bed Bath & Beyond, Yair Goldfinger, founder of Dotomi and ICQ, and Rafael Ashkenazi, managing director and executive chairman at Hard Rock Digital.

  • Energize Ventures raises $330M to fund energy, mobility and climate resiliency technology

    Energize Ventures, an early and growth-stage venture fund, has announced the closing of its second fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Fund II will be used to help scale and commercialize software across renewable energy, mobility, cybersecurity, battery storage, critical infrastructure and climate resiliency. The fund, which is worth exactly double what Energize raised for its first fund, is backed by anchor investors such as Invenergy, CDPQ, SE Ventures, GE Renewable Energy and Hannon Armstrong.

  • Amazon Gadgets Bring a Way to Interact With Disney Characters, and Trouble for Peloton Stock

    A virtual media event unveiled a flurry of new and updated consumer and smart-home products, ranging from a robot to a video doorbell.

  • More than a quarter of Nasdaq-100 stocks are in bear markets — Wall Street sees a buying opportunity

    Big tech stocks down more than 50% from their 52-week highs include Pinduoduo, Baidu, Zoom Video Communications and Peloton.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • 3 Reasons Upstart Is Overvalued

    This AI-powered loan underwriter and fintech has seen its stock price rise more than 640% since its IPO in late 2020.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Dollar Tree Stock Is Jumping Because It’s Not Just a Dollar Store Anymore

    The company has been testing higher price points, something that could help it deal with rising prices and higher shipping costs.

  • 15 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital

    In this article, we will discuss 15 biotech stocks to buy now according to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Akkaraju and Dybbs’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Izzy Englander

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Izzy Englander based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Englander’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Izzy Englander. Israel […]

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)?

    A look at the shareholders of Hyliion Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:HYLN ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Today According to Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy today according to Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Frohlich’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Phil […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Cathie Wood Sells $270 Million in Tesla as Bond Rout Hurts Ark

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood sold a near $270 million stake in Tesla Inc. as the bond selloff hit rate-sensitive technology stocks to spur outflows from her growth-focused funds. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWood’s Ark Investment Manageme

  • Apple, Nvidia, Micron, Dollar Tree: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    TODAY'S MARKETS Futures are pointing to a partial relief rally after Tuesday’s rout on Wall Street. Here’s what we’re watching before Wednesday’s trading heats up. Major technology shares that closed with losses on Tuesday were inching higher premarket.