U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.08
    -95.33 (-2.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,743.46
    -637.88 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,893.32
    -373.09 (-3.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.61
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.40
    -29.20 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.32 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0021
    -0.0100 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4450
    +0.0830 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1548
    -0.0134 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8970
    +1.0970 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,430.03
    -897.47 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.86
    -20.84 (-3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,407.00
    -66.03 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Equum Medical, Blue Cirrus Consulting to jointly design and implement a national virtual nursing program

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equum Medical, a fast-growing provider of physician telehealth services, is poised to expand its portfolio of remote clinical care with a new virtual nursing offering and has brought in Blue Cirrus Consulting, the nation's premier telehealth consulting firm, to help design and build it.

Design partners Equum Medical and Blue Cirrus Consulting Announce Virtual Nursing Program model for Immediate Use to Support National Clinical Workforce Shortage through Telehealth
Design partners Equum Medical and Blue Cirrus Consulting Announce Virtual Nursing Program model for Immediate Use to Support National Clinical Workforce Shortage through Telehealth

Telehealth Enabled Virtual Nursing Program designed to respond to national clinical workforce and operating cost crisis

"Nursing is in crisis in America today. We have seen the devastating impact of the nursing shortage on quality of care and operating margins at a time of rising patient acuity," said Corey Scurlock, Equum's founder and CEO. "We cannot stand by and watch as the nurse staffing crisis hollows out clinical care in hospitals large and small."

Scurlock cited recent evidence of the stress on nursing. The American Nurses Foundation's recent COVID-19 Two-Year Impact Survey reported that 52% of nurses are leaving or considering leaving their jobs and 89% of them said that their organization is experiencing a staffing shortage. A 2021 study found a 28% spike in the number of central line-associated bloodstream infections and a 17% jump in inpatient falls in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Blue Cirrus has designed telehealth programs for organizations large and small. As a respected thought leader, it educates on and advocates for telehealth across the country. Its staff of advisers, technicians, clinicians and project leaders are the most experienced in telehealth service delivery in the industry.

"We wanted to design a comprehensive program that recognizes the importance of nursing, that tele-RN is not a one-size-fits-all solution but a dynamic solution that supports quality, efficiency, patient flow, and nurse and patient satisfaction," Scurlock said. "We know providers of care across the country are looking to telehealth maturity models as they begin to get a grasp of where they are going post-COVID and so short of RNs, so we want to hit the ground running. For that, we need Blue Cirrus."

Equum brings over 200 years of acute telehealth delivery and implementation experience to the project, as well as clinical resources and workflows. Blue Cirrus brings its implementation and successful partner experience in telehealth to deliver a premium, tested and comprehensive program.

The tele-RN offering will not be a stand-alone product, but instead will build upon the Equum Portfolio of Acute Care Professional Clinical Services to deliver comprehensive virtual care services at a time when health systems are looking to design telehealth maturity models. The initiative encompasses design creation, staff modeling, roles and responsibilities, integrated clinical workflow process flows, performance and outcomes metrics.

"We look forward to our work with Equum. Blue Cirrus is focused on providing proven methodologies and added value to its clients. Developing the virtual nursing program is another way in which we can assist organizations with the real workforce challenges of today," said Michelle Hager, the Managing Partner of Blue Cirrus. "It is exciting to dive into the fast-changing and challenging area of virtual nursing to deliver a premium and comprehensive program to the healthcare industry."

During this years American Telemedicine Association Telehealth Awareness Week Equum Medical, Blue Cirrus and technology partner Caregility will present a collaborative webinar expanding on this thought leadership. Titled "Virtual Nursing and the Digitally Enabled Clinical Workforce of the Future," registrants can learn more through this program on how to successfully design and integrate virtual care across the acute enterprise. Registration for the September 20th session is available here: REGISTER

About Equum Medical

For more than 10 years, Equum's telehealth-enabled acute care teams have addressed the challenges hospitals and health systems face when trying to fill gaps in coverage. Its flexible, customized approach helps clients improve the lives of on-site clinicians, extends patient care in specialty areas and offers program leadership. Equum enables hospitals and health systems to enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational and financial impact. For more information, visit equummedical.com.

About Blue Cirrus Consulting

Blue Cirrus is the premier management consulting firm providing skilled advisers, technicians, clinicians and project leaders to develop and deploy virtual health programs. Blue Cirrus has created strategy and business planning, staffing, technology acquisition and initiative implementation throughout the continuum of care. It has worked with large health systems such as Intermountain Healthcare, Prisma Health and Adventist Health, as well as smaller providers, vendors and other organizations. For more go to blue-cirrus.com.

Media contacts:

Equum
Karsten Russell-Wood
karsten.russell-wood@equummedical.com
410-409-7376

Blue Cirrus Consulting
Amanda Powers
Amanda.powers@blue-cirrus.com
800-380-8155 ext 106

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equum-medical-blue-cirrus-consulting-to-jointly-design-and-implement-a-national-virtual-nursing-program-301623066.html

SOURCE Equum Medical

Recommended Stories

  • Akero's experimental NASH drug meets the primary endpoint in a clinical trial

    Shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. soared 101.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis met a primary and secondary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. NASH is a liver disease. "The magnitude and general consistency of results observed across the Phase 2a BALANCED and Phase 2b HARMONY studies increase the probability of success in Phase 3 and position EFX to potentially be a foundational monotherapy for patients with N

  • Cannabis Company Tilray Just Made a Major Blunder

    A Tilray press release last week seems to have caused some dismay among Germany's drug regulators.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Zoomed 30% Higher Today

    Cancer-focused biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was a stock on fire Monday. On Sunday, Clovis reported that Rubraca tested very well as a monotherapy for ovarian cancer in the initial part of a phase 3 trial. All told, 538 women suffering from high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer took part in the trial.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets Nod for Rolvedon Injection

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) receives FDA approval for its drug candidate, Rolvedon (eflapergrastim), for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

  • TNXP: Phase 2 Long COVID Trial Underway…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2 Trial of TNX-102 SL Initiated in Long COVID On August 22, 2022, Tonix (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced the initiation of the PREVAIL Phase 2 clinical trial of TNX-102 SL in patients with Long COVID ( NCT05472090 ), a heterogeneous condition that involves nociplastic pain following infection with and recovery from

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • BioMarin Says One Participant Diagnosed With Leukemia In Late-Stage Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial

    In an SEC filing, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) said that, in August, a participant in its valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270) phase 3 study was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Based on BioMarin's assessment of the case to date, including initial genetic testing of the leukemic cells, BioMarin believes at this time that this cancer is unrelated to BMN 270. In August, the hemophilia A gene therapy received conditional European approval. The overall rate o

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • With ALS drug approval likely on the horizon, Amylyx co-founders want to advocate for patients

    "When we think about launch, obviously we think about the normal things — sales force, insurance, having the supply — but I think it's also an opportunity to make broader changes."

  • Saudi August Oil Output Hit 11 Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthSaudi Arabia told OPEC that it raised its crude production to just over 11 million barrels a day last month, exceeding the symbolic level for the

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Judge sides with Community Health Systems in dispute with Tower Health related to Montco hospital sale

    A U.S. District Court judge dismissed Tower Health's claims against Community Health Systems (CHS) in a lawsuit connected to the sale of Pottstown Memorial Medical Center in western Montgomery County. In the 2019 lawsuit, which sought $144 million in damages, Berks County-based Tower Health alleged CHS (NYSE: CHS) was in breach of contract because Pottstown Memorial was not in compliance with necessary state and federal requirements at the time it was sold to Tower Health. Additionally, Tower Health alleged the Pottstown Hospital financial statements disclosed to Tower Health before the October 1, 2017 closing did not comply with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) because they failed to disclose certain contingent liabilities.

  • What to know about the new Omicron booster and flu shot season￼

    It’s safe to schedule your COVID booster and flu shot at the same time–and smart, experts say.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • People who do this one thing every day have half the dementia risk that the rest of us do

    The things to remember about dementia are that it is absolutely horrible for you and everyone around you; it’s a high probability; and when it comes to fighting it or avoiding it you are pretty much on your own. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are currently killing 6.5 million people in the United States and devastating the lives of many times that when you count the patients’ friends and family. The National Institutes of Health reckons this number is likely to double in the next four decades.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of America pays $5 mln fine for reporting failures in large option position trades

    The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) said it has fined Bank of America Corp.'s BofA Securities Inc. unit a $5 Million for reporting failures in large option positions in trades from 2009 to 2020. Finfra said BofA failed to report over-the-counter options positions more than 7.4 million times, according to a statement released Monday. BofA consented to Finra's findings without admitting or denying the charges. The bank agreed to a penalty of a censure. It also faces a Finra require

  • Numinus provides update on acquisition integration and announces new client financing options

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is pleased to provide an update on the integration of the Novamind acquisition, which completed on June 10, 2022.