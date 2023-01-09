U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.25
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,830.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,160.75
    +47.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.60
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.07
    +2.30 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.10
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    -0.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0067 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3260
    +0.2960 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,225.16
    +265.65 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.42
    +14.86 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,713.93
    +14.44 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

New era in China: American playwright finds fresh inspiration

·1 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Elyse Ribbons, who has been in China for nearly 20 years, is a playwright and director at Chengdu's Star Theater. She is obsessed with Chinese Opera, tea, and calligraphy, and shares these on Twitter and TikTok.

She believes that there are connections between different cultures and languages. If we can find those connections, people will be naturally intrigued.

Take calligraphy as an example, Ribbons explains that it's like painting, only that this type of painting is of Chinese characters. Some of her fans expressed their awe at what Elyse has shared in their comments, saying that they can now have different thoughts about China, about Chinese culture.

Watch the video to find out more.
https://youtu.be/mVmowVafXUg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-american-playwright-finds-fresh-inspiration-301716276.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Recommended Stories

  • 'I'm begging all of you': Suze Orman says avoid these 5 financial missteps if you are trying to climb out of debt

    The finance icon doesn't mince words when it comes to debt.

  • Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever

    Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data show that speculators closed 2022 with one of the smallest three-month SOFR rate futures short positions of the year, a light short dollar position, and substantial short positions cross the U.S. Treasuries curve. CFTC speculators increased their net short position in three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures to 175,218 contracts in the week through January 3, but that is still one of the smallest net short positions of a tumultuous year.

  • Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)

    Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. Delta Airlines seems to have, one might say, a philosophy of generosity. Last year, Delta teamed with Starbucks to give passengers a free e-gift card, and made arrangements where you could earn both Skymiles and loyalty points for both companies when you shop at either.

  • Oil Jumps at Start of Week With China Optimism Spurring Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week on optimism about China’s demand recovery and on gains in wider markets. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantWest Texas Intermediate futures surged above $

  • Dear Tax Guy: Our accountant charged $486 for a simple gift-tax return. Why would it cost so much?

    'Why can’t we just add a form to our regular tax return? What is so complicated that it would cost so much?'

  • My 'Dandy Dozen' of Top Dollar Stock Holdings at the Start of 2023

    The list is a snapshot of my largest 12 by dollar value as of Tuesday. The only stock down less than 20% from its 2021-2022 peak is Berry Global . BERY is a proven "left to right" growth company at what is still a bargain valuation.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • DoorDash Wants to Run Your Errands Now

    DoorDash started in 2013 helping restaurants meet their delivery demands, and the business has grown exponentially and currently has over 50% of the food delivery service market. DoorDash wasn't just a great business for restaurants needing help meeting the demand of delivery services, but for the consumers who were requesting delivery service as well. DoorDash came to the rescue, and they brought fries with that.

  • Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit

    The complaint, filed on Friday against Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc and TikTok-owner ByteDance with the U.S. District Court, claimed they purposefully designed their products to hook young people to their platforms and were creating a mental health crisis. In emailed statements to Reuters, Google said it has invested heavily in creating safe experiences for children across its platforms and has introduced "strong protections and dedicated features to prioritize their well being," while Snap said it works closely with many mental health organizations to provide in-app tools and resources for users and that the well-being of its community is its top priority.

  • Stocks Extend Risk Rally on China; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a global rally in risk assets, driven by China’s reopening trade and expectations of slower rate hikes. The dollar weakened.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEurope’s Stoxx 6

  • How eBay Makes Money: Seller Transactions and Marketing Services

    Though eBay is free for buyers, the $24.6 billion company generates significant revenue from its sellers and through advertisements.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Inflation data, banks kick off earnings season: What to know this week

    The first big rally of 2023 will be put to the test next week when investors face a highly-anticipated inflation reading and fourth-quarter earnings from Wall Street's biggest banks.

  • Wall Street Sets Low Bar for Corporate Earnings Season

    Analysts expect companies in the S&P 500 to report their first year-over-year decline in quarterly earnings since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

  • Optimism Makes Comeback on Wall Street With Soft Landing Eyed

    (Bloomberg) -- There wasn’t much sunshine in the stack of Wall Street forecasts that predicted 2023 would bring a global economic contraction and rough going for risk assets. But as January trading picks up steam, a small cadre of optimists is breaking away from consensus and betting a soft landing can deliver market gains.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra T

  • 3 Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks for a Bear Market

    With a potential recession looming in 2023, we look for those names with the best chances of continuing to raise their payouts irrespective of economic conditions.

  • Qiagen acquires DNA-biometrics firm Verogen in $150 million deal

    The deal builds on the companies' existing partnership from 2021, under which Qiagen has the rights to distribute some of Verogen's products such as its next-generation gene sequencing panels and genetic code analyzing technology GEDmatch. Qiagen expects about $20 million of sales from the Verogen portfolio this year. The deal is expected to be dilutive to Qiagen's 2023 adjusted profit per share by about 3 cents and neutral to the firm's 2024 profit.

  • Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

    The job cuts are expected to be just over 3,000, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to be determined. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public disclosure. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

  • Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. But equipment makers such as Deere have generally required customers to use their parts and service divisions for repairs and until recently, only allowed authorized dealers the means and tools to access the complex computerized systems of their tractors and other machinery. The Farm Bureau's memorandum of understanding with Deere "will ensure farmers everywhere are able to repair our own equipment," Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall said, speaking at the federation's convention in Puerto Rico.

  • Efforts to keep workers from cashing out their 401(k)s gain steam

    New legislation paves the way for employer retirement plans to provide automatic portability services.