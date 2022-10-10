U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,631.25
    -22.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,214.00
    -139.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,022.75
    -78.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.50
    -9.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.89
    -0.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,688.00
    -21.30 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    -0.56 (-2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.22
    +2.70 (+8.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1079
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4700
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,255.31
    -150.16 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.14
    -15.89 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,937.74
    -53.35 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

New era in China: German consultant upbeat on Northeast China

·1 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Dennis Behnke, a German management consultant in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning province, has been living in the city for a decade and believes that there is huge potential still in Northeast China.

"As a management consultant, I'm helping foreign companies prosper in China, and Chinese companies going global," he said, adding that Shenyang is a great place that supports companies with preferential industry policies, and is in a prime location between Beijing, Seoul, Changchun and Dalian. He is optimistic in regards to the development of business, tourism and culture in Shenyang and Northeast China in general.

As an ardent student of literary Chinese, Dennis is now fluent in Mandarin and Dongbei Hua (Northeast China dialect). He thinks that the improvement of his Chinese skills helps him better understand Chinese culture and makes more friends.

Watch the video to find out more.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-german-consultant-upbeat-on-northeast-china-301644515.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

