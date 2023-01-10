U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

New era in China: German executive praises development of China's NEVs

·1 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Thomas Neubert works as vice president of sales at a German company in Dalian, whose main products include assembly systems for the automotive industry.

The rapid development of new energy vehicles (NEV) has given him unwavering confidence in electric vehicles, which in turn made him to own his first electric vehicle. Thomas is full of praise for NEVs from his own experience and says the electric vehicle allows him to better understand the NEV industry.

Living in Dalian for nearly four years, Neubert and his wife often go to the Golden Pebble Beach to relax. It is an excellent place for them to do outdoor sports, including horse riding, he says.

Watch the video to find out more.

https://youtu.be/TvBUI1yBHH0

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-german-executive-praises-development-of-chinas-nevs-301717478.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

